Margera, 39, informed fans via his Instagram account that he has checked into another rehab facility this week, writing on Thursday that he switched to another recovery center because he “couldnt use my phone when i need it to FaceTime phoenix,” his young son. According to TMZ, Margera was spotted at a bar in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where a video from the outlet shows him drinking beer.
“I’ve checked into a rehab a bit more suitable for me,” Margera wrote. The Viva la Bam star later added that he is located at Wavelengths Recovery Center, a treatment center in Huntingdon Beach, Calif. The facility is owned by Warren Boyd, whose life story loosely inspired the 2008 A&E drama series The Cleaner. Former clients for Boyd include Robert Downey, Jr., Mel Gibson, and Courtney Love, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Margera later shared a photo of himself with Boyd on Instagram, writing that Boyd “runs best treatment centers in California. Wavelengths, the same name as nikkis brother warren boyd and father RIP hes got a giant phoenix painted in the main room and is from petaluma CA (nikkis home) I love this guy already!"
The West Chester native has mentioned in past attempts at rehab that not having access to his cell phone during stays in treatment facilities is an issue for him, writing on social media back in a January rehab attempt that “I don’t do well with not being allowed to Facetime my wife and kid.” At Wavelengths, he said, he will have access to his phone, as well as the ability to go “biking, hiking, skating, or [to the] gym.”
Margera’s latest stay in rehab comes following an arrest earlier this month for trespassing at the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles, where he was detained by police after leaving another rehab in the area. According to TMZ, Margera was readmitted to that facility, which the star has said was Alo House Recovery, immediately following his release from police custody.
Following his reported admission to Wavelengths, Margera slammed his mother, April, on Instagram, saying he would use the platform to air his “dirty laundry” to more than two million fans.
“It makes me feel better, it gets weight off my shoulders,” Margera said. “Instagram for me is letting things go. I have no filter. I will tell you everything.”
Margera started his recent stays in rehab earlier this month after a sit-down with Dr. Phil McGraw, who the pro skateboarder reached out to via social media in a series of rambling Instagram posts which have since been removed from his account.
“Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way,” Margera said earlier this month. “My family is in shambles. It’s been worse than it’s ever been, ever."