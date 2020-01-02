They appeared to split for good in May, when a source close to the pair told People that the “relationship ran its course” and Jenner was “back to being in fun mode.” But in early December, the Daily Mail reported that Jenner couldn’t “bear to see [Simmons] with anyone else” after news of the Sixer’s apparent interest in British personality Maya Jama began to spread. Shortly after that, Jenner was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center.