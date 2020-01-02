Kendall Jenner and Sixers point guard Ben Simmons rang in the New Year together in Philadelphia, further fueling rumors that the two celebs are an item once again.
The pair was spotted together on Tuesday at Attico in Center City, which Simmons rented for a New Year’s Eve party, according to TMZ. Jenner, 24, and Simmons, 23, reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 11:30 p.m. and stayed to celebrate the arrival of 2020.
Jenner and Simmons’ appearance in Philly this week comes following a previous sighting of Jenner at the Sixers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center last month. In that sighting, Jenner took in the game from a box seat before the pair reportedly were spotted dining at Double Knot following the Sixers’ win.
A longtime on-again, off-again couple, Simmons and Jenner were initially linked in May 2018, but a few months later, reports began to emerge suggesting that the romance had ended. However, the couple appeared to be back together in November 2018, when they were spotted at Elbow Lane, a cocktail bar and bowling alley under Harp & Crown, in Center City.
They appeared to split for good in May, when a source close to the pair told People that the “relationship ran its course” and Jenner was “back to being in fun mode.” But in early December, the Daily Mail reported that Jenner couldn’t “bear to see [Simmons] with anyone else” after news of the Sixer’s apparent interest in British personality Maya Jama began to spread. Shortly after that, Jenner was spotted at the Wells Fargo Center.
Despite Jenner’s recent appearances in Philly, neither celeb has yet publicly acknowledged that the romance is back on.