They’ve been on-again, off-again for more than a year now, but Sixers point guard Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner may be back together.
Jenner was spotted in Philly at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday during the Sixers’ 116-109 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Post reports, giving rise to rumor that the pair are once again a couple. Spectators posted on social media that Jenner took in Friday’s game from a box seat.
Local paparazzo HughE Dillon, meanwhile, reports that the pair were spotted in Philly having dinner at Double Knot following Friday’s game. The Midtown Village restaurant appears to be a favorite of the pair, who were also spotted dining there back in March, just a couple of months prior to their last breakup.
Simmons and Jenner reportedly began their relationship in May 2018, but reports that pair had fizzled out began popping up by that August. But by November of that year, the couple was spotted canoodling once again in Philly at Elbow Lane, a cocktail bar and bowling alley located under Harp & Crown in Center City.
But by May this year, it appeared that “Bendall” was officially over, with reports noting that a source close to the pair said the “relationship ran its course” and that Jenner was “back to being in fun mode.”
Jenner’s appearance at Simmons’ game in Philly comes following a Daily Mail report earlier this month that indicated the model couldn’t “bear to see him with anyone else” after word of the star’s apparent romantic interest in British TV and radio personality Maya Jama surfaced.
While the Sixers may have taken down the Pelicans in Jenner’s presence Friday, they weren’t so lucky against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday. That game, which took place at the Nets’ home court at the Barclays Center in New York (and without Joel Embiid), ended in a 89-109 loss for the Sixers.