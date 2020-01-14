The comedian briefly took a break from stand-up performances following his admission to sexual misconduct allegations from several women initially reported in a 2017 New York Times article. In response, CK said in a statement that “these stories are true,” and added that he would “step back and take a long time to listen” after having spent a “long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want.” The scandal also resulted in a number of the comic’s projects being axed, including FX’s Louie, as well as the feature film, I Love You, Daddy.