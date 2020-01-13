Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and fiancée Scarlett Johansson paid Philly a visit this weekend to attend a friend’s wedding in Center City.
Jost, paparazzo HughE Dillon reports, officiated the wedding of Emmy award-winning SNL producer and Philadelphia-area native Erin Doyle, who married hubby Sam Schechtman at the Crystal Tea Room on Saturday. Fellow SNL castmembers Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Beck Bennett, and Ego Nwodim were also in attendance, as were actor Ben Sinclair (HBO’s High Maintenance) and reality TV star Shep Rose (Southern Charm).
Rose posted a number of items to social media about the wedding, indicating in one since-expired Instagram story that Jost performed about 15 minutes of standup about the newly married couple. Rose also made the news last week as the “worst guest” at Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s wedding, primarily for sharing videos and photos of the ceremony on social media.
The guests celebrated Doyle and Schechtman’s marriage with a vanilla wedding cake topped with rainbow jimmies from Termini Bros. Bakery. Music, meanwhile, reportedly came from Chevy Chevis Entertainment, who also performed at the Philly wedding of former SNL star Bill Murray’s son, Luke Murray, back in 2015 (Murray famously missed the Emmy Awards that year to attend the ceremony).
Following the nuptials, Jost and Johansson, who shared their engagement publicly last year, were spotted brunching at Stephen Starr’s Parc on Sunday in Rittenhouse Square, another tipster tells the Inquirer. Currently, Johansson is up for two Oscars for best actress thanks to her role in Netflix’s Marriage Story, as well one for best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit.