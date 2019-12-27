There will be seven bowl games Friday and Saturday before we can turn our attention to Saturday’s juicy playoff semifinals, The first one bowl game is Temple going up against North Carolina down in Maryland.

Penn State will plays Memphis at noon Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, which will lead college football fans directly into the opening semifinal when Oklahoma plays LSU at 4 p.m., followed by Clemson-Ohio State at 8.

Here are our staff picks for the remainder of the bowl games. We’ll pick the championship on the day of the game, Monday, Jan. 13.

Last week’s and year-to-date standings are at the bottom.

» Printable bowl schedule | Previous bowl picks

Friday, Dec. 27 (5 games)

Military Bowl/Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (-5) Temple (53.5), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw 35 touchdown passes. He’s had at least three in six of the last seven games.

Records against the spread: North Carolina 6-5-1, Temple 8-4.

» READ MORE: Temple will have its hands full with Tar Heels

Ed Barkowitz
Temple
Mike Jensen
North Carolina
Joe Juliano
North Carolina
Erin McCarthy
Temple
Marc Narducci
Temple
Luke Reasoner
Temple
Jonathan Tannenwald
North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl/Bronx, N.Y.

Michigan St. (-4.5) Wake Forest (48.5), 3:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was named the winner of the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top player who started his career as a walk-on. Willekes, who is an NFL prospect, broke his leg in Sparty’s bowl game last year and considered sitting out the Pinstripe.

“A lot of people actually told me I shouldn’t play in it, but I want to play in it," the senior said. "I want to play one last game with my teammates.”

Records ATS: Michigan St. 3-9, Wake Forest 5-6-1.

» READ MORE: Penn State, Temple bowl coverage

Ed Barkowitz
Wake Forest
Mike Jensen
Michigan St.
Joe Juliano
Wake Forest
Erin McCarthy
Michigan St.
Marc Narducci
Wake Forest
Luke Reasoner
Michigan St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Wake Forest

Texas Bowl/Houston

Texas A&M (-7) Oklahoma St. (53.5), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas A&M is 7-5. All five losses are to teams currently ranked in the CFP top 15: LSU (1st), Clemson (3rd), Georgia (5th), Auburn (12th) and Alabama (13th).

Records ATS: Texas A&M 6-5-1, Oklahoma St. 6-3-3.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma St.
Mike Jensen
Oklahoma St.
Joe Juliano
Oklahoma St.
Erin McCarthy
Oklahoma St.
Marc Narducci
Oklahoma St.
Luke Reasoner
Texas A&M
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl/San Diego

Iowa (-1.5) USC (51.5), 8 p.m. (FS1)

USC’s terrific freshman quarterback, Kedon Slovis, faces an Iowa defense ranked fifth in the country in points allowed.

Records ATS: Iowa 5-7, USC 6-5-1.

Ed Barkowitz
Iowa
Mike Jensen
USC
Joe Juliano
Iowa
Erin McCarthy
Iowa
Marc Narducci
USC
Luke Reasoner
Iowa
Jonathan Tannenwald
USC

Cheez-It Bowl/Phoenix

Air Force (-2.5) Washington St. (67.5), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Two vastly different offenses here. Air Force is third in the nation in rushing. Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon has thrown 45 touchdown passes. Only Heisman winner Joe Burrow (48) has had more.

Records ATS: Air Force 7-5, Washington St. 4-8.

Ed Barkowitz
Washington St.
Mike Jensen
Washington St.
Joe Juliano
Air Force
Erin McCarthy
Air Force
Mike Narducci
Air Force
Luke Reasoner
Washington St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Washington St.

Saturday, Dec. 28 (4 games)

College Football Semifinals

Peach Bowl/Atlanta

LSU (-13) Oklahoma (76.5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Some trivia. The last three Heisman winners to go on and win the national championship that year: Derrick Henry (2015 Heisman winner), Jameis Winston (2013), Cam Newton (2010).

Records ATS: LSU 8-4-1, Oklahoma 5-8.

Ed Barkowitz
Oklahoma
Mike Jensen
LSU
Joe Juliano
Oklahoma
Erin McCarthy
LSU
Marc Narducci
LSU
Luke Reasoner
LSU
Jonathan Tannenwald
LSU

College Football Semifinals

Fiesta Bowl/Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson (-2) Ohio St. (63.5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Clemson has won 26 in a row, but really didn’t play anybody this year. Certainly no one of this caliber. The fewest points the Tigers were favored by this season was 16 against Texas A&M. They won by 14.

Records ATS: Clemson 10-3, Ohio St. 9-4.

Ed Barkowitz
Ohio St.
Mike Jensen
Clemson
Joe Juliano
Ohio St.
Erin McCarthy
Clemson
Marc Narducci
Ohio St.
Luke Reasoner
Ohio St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Ohio St.

Camping World Bowl/Orlando

Notre Dame (-3.5) Iowa St. (55), 12 p.m. (ABC)

Hard to believe, considering the geography, that these teams have never played before. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (27) is ninth in the country in TD passes. Notre Dame’s Ian Book (33) is sixth.

Records ATS: Notre Dame 8-4, Iowa St. 6-6.

Ed Barkowitz
Notre Dame
Mike Jensen
Notre Dame
Joe Juliano
Iowa St.
Erin McCarthy
Notre Dame
Marc Narducci
Iowa St.
Luke Reasoner
Notre Dame
Jonathan Tannenwald
Notre Dame

Cotton Bowl/Arlington, Texas

Penn St. (-6.5) Memphis (60.5), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Looking forward to Penn State’s defense against Memphis’ running game. Tigers running back Kenny Gainwell is ninth in the country with 1,425 rushing yards.

Records ATS: Penn St. 6-6, Memphis 8-5.

» READ MORE: Nits LB Micah Parsons keeps wracking up the hardware

Ed Barkowitz
Memphis
Mike Jensen
Penn St.
Joe Juliano
Penn St.
Erin McCarthy
Penn St.
Marc Narducci
Penn St.
Luke Reasoner
Penn St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Penn St.

Monday, Dec. 30 (4 games)

First Responder Bowl/Dallas

W. Kentucky (-3.5) W. Michigan (51.5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Biggest win of Western Kentucky’s season was at Arkansas on Nov. 9. Quarterback Ty Storey passed for one touchdown and ran for two others to become just the third known grad-transfer player to beat his original school, according to WKU’s communications department. Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in 2015 (former school Eastern Washington) and Oklahoma State cornerback Tyler Patmon in 2011 (previously with Kansas) were the first two. Hard to believe that’s the extent of this list.

Records ATS: W. Kentucky 8-4, W. Michigan 5-6-1.

Ed Barkowitz
W. Michigan
Mike Jensen
W. Michigan
Joe Juliano
W. Michigan
Erin McCarthy
W. Kentucky
Marc Narducci
W. Kentucky
Luke Reasoner
W. Michigan
Jonathan Tannenwald
W. Michigan

Music City Bowl/Nashville

Mississippi St. (-4) Louisville (63.5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Mississippi State had to win three of its last four to get to 6-6 and become eligible. The sixth victory came over rival Mississippi in a game in which receiver Elijah Moore drew a 15-yard penalty for impersonating a dog urinating.

Records ATS: Mississippi St. 5-7, Louisville 7-5.

Ed Barkowitz
Louisville
Mike Jensen
Louisville
Joe Juliano
Mississippi St.
Erin McCarthy
Louisville
Marc Narducci
Mississippi St.
Luke Reasoner
Mississippi St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Mississippi St.

Redbox Bowl/Santa Clara, Calif.

California (-7) Illinois (42.5), 4 p.m. (Fox)

First time in his four years that Lovie Smith has the Illini bowl eligible.

Records ATS: California 6-6, lllinois 8-4.

Ed Barkowitz
Illinois
Mike Jensen
Illinois
Joe Juliano
California
Erin McCarthy
California
Marc Narducci
California
Luke Reasoner
Illinois
Jonathan Tannenwald
California

Orange Bowl/Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (-14) Virginia (54.5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

The Gators’ only losses were to LSU and Georgia. They’re laying 14 and should expect the crowd to be mostly on their side. Virginia is 1-8 at Hard Rock Stadium, including 0-3 in bowl games.

Records ATS: Florida 6-3-2, Virginia 6-6-1.

Ed Barkowitz
Virginia
Mike Jensen
Florida
Joe Juliano
Virginia
Erin McCarthy
Florida (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Virginia
Luke Reasoner
Florida
Jonathan Tannenwald
Florida

Tuesday, Dec. 31 (5 games)

Belk Bowl/Charlotte

Virginia Tech (-3) Kentucky (47), 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Virginia Tech is on a run of 27 consecutive seasons with a bowl berth, longest streak in the nation.

Records ATS: Virginia Tech 6-5, Kentucky 9-3.

Ed Barkowitz
Virginia Tech
Mike Jensen
Virginia Tech (Best Bet)
Joe Juliano
Kentucky
Erin McCarthy
Kentucky
Marc Narducci
Virginia Tech
Luke Reasoner
Virginia Tech
Jonathan Tannenwald
Kentucky

Sun Bowl/El Paso, Texas

Arizona St. (-4.5) Florida St. (55.5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Herm Edwards’ crew went 7-5 with three wins over AP Top 25 teams. FSU’s run of 36 years with a bowl ended last year and opened the door for VTech to take that baton.

Records ATS: Arizona St. 4-7-1, Florida St. 4-7-1.

Ed Barkowitz
Arizona St.
Mike Jensen
Florida St.
Joe Juliano
Arizona St. (Best Bet)
Erin McCarthy
Arizona St.
Marc Narducci
Arizona St.
Luke Reasoner
Florida St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Florida St.

Liberty Bowl/Memphis

Navy (-2.5) Kansas St. (52.5), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, who was Carson Wentz’s coach at North Dakota State, improved the Wildcats from 5-7 to 8-4 in his first season in Manhattan, Kan.

Records ATS: Navy 9-3, Kansas St. 9-3.

Ed Barkowitz
Kansas St.
Mike Jensen
Kansas St.
Joe Juliano
Navy
Erin McCarthy
Navy
Marc Narducci
Navy
Luke Reasoner
Kansas St.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Kansas St.

Arizona Bowl/Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (-7) Georgia St. (48.5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Georgia State was 2-10 last year. A win here would make the team 8-5 and set a school record for victories since it moved to FBS in 2013.

Records ATS: Wyoming 7-5, Georgia St. 6-4-2.

Ed Barkowitz
Wyoming
Mike Jensen
Wyoming
Joe Juliano
Georgia St.
Erin McCarthy
Wyoming
Marc Narducci
Wyoming
Luke Reasoner
Wyoming
Jonathan Tannenwald
Wyoming

Alamo Bowl/San Antonio

Utah (-7) Texas (54.5), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Utes were exposed in the Pac-12 title game when they were hammered by Oregon, 37-15.

Records ATS: Utah 9-4, Texas 6-6.

Ed Barkowitz
Texas
Mike Jensen
Texas
Joe Juliano
Utah
Erin McCarthy
Utah
Marc Narducci
Texas (Best Bet)
Luke Reasoner
Texas
Jonathan Tannenwald
Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 1 (4 games)

Citrus Bowl/Orlando

Alabama (-7) Michigan (58.5), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Michigan has lost three bowl games in a row.

Records ATS: Alabama 6-6, Michigan 7-5.

Ed Barkowitz
Alabama (Best Bet)
Mike Jensen
Michigan
Joe Juliano
Alabama
Erin McCarthy
Alabama
Marc Narducci
Alabama
Luke Reasoner
Alabama (Best Bet)
Jonathan Tannenwald
Alabama

Outback Bowl/Tampa

Auburn (-7.5) Minnesota (52.5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Would have been neat to see Minnesota in a better bowl after starting the season 9-0, but it stumbled with November losses to Iowa and Wisconsin.

Records ATS: Auburn 9-3, Minnesota 6-4-2.

Ed Barkowitz
Minnesota
Mike Jensen
Auburn
Joe Juliano
Minnesota
Erin McCarthy
Auburn
Marc Narducci
Auburn
Luke Reasoner
Auburn
Jonathan Tannenwald
Auburn

Rose Bowl/Pasadena, Calif.

Wisconsin (-2.5) Oregon (51.5), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Wisconsin junior Jonathan Taylor (Salem High School) needs 166 rushing yards to pass Charles White for fifth all-time. He trails leader and former Badger Ron Dayne by 1,045. He’ll get that record next season unless he goes to the NFL, which is a possible since he is projected to be selected in the first round.

Records ATS: Wisconsin 8-5, Oregon 7-6.

Ed Barkowitz
Wisconsin
Mike Jensen
Oregon
Joe Juliano
Wisconsin
Erin McCarthy
Wisconsin
Marc Narducci
Oregon
Luke Reasoner
Wisconsin
Jonathan Tannenwald
Oregon

Sugar Bowl/New Orleans

Georgia (-7) Baylor (41.5), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

D’Andre Swift (St. Joseph’s Prep) has 33 yards on 16 carries in three career bowl games, including the championship-game loss to Alabama after the 2017 season.

Records ATS: Georgia 7-6, Baylor 9-4.

Ed Barkowitz
Georgia
Mike Jensen
Georgia
Joe Juliano
Baylor
Erin McCarthy
Georgia
Marc Narducci
Baylor
Luke Reasoner
Georgia
Jonathan Tannenwald
Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 2 (2 games)

Birmingham Bowl/Birmingham, Ala.

Cincinnati (-7) Boston College (55.5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

BC whacked coach Steve Addazio after the regular season and hired Ohio State secondary coach Jeff Hafley.

Records ATS: Cincinnati 8-5, Boston College 7-5.

Ed Barkowitz
Cincinnati
Mike Jensen
Cincinnati
Joe Juliano
Cincinnati
Erin McCarthy
Cincinnati
Marc Narducci
Cincinnati
Luke Reasoner
Cincinnati
Jonathan Tannenwald
Cincinnati

Gator Bowl/Jacksonville

Tennessee (-1.5) Indiana (50.5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana (8-4) is looking for its first 9-win season in 52 years. Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor had double-digit catches three times this season, a school record. He got his unique nickname as a kid because of his affinity for Burger King’s signature sandwich.

Records ATS: Tennessee 7-5, Indiana 7-5.

Ed Barkowitz
Indiana
Mike Jensen
Tennessee
Joe Juliano
Indiana
Erin McCarthy
Indiana
Marc Narducci
Indiana
Luke Reasoner
Tennessee
Jonathan Tannenwald
Tennessee

Friday, Jan. 3

Potato Bowl/Boise, Idaho

Ohio U. (-7) Nevada (58.5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

If it comes down to a field goal, please note that Nevada freshman Brandon Talton beat Purdue with a 56-yard field goal at the buzzer in his first college game.

Record ATS: Ohio 4-8, Nevada 5-6-1.

Ed Barkowitz
Ohio
Mike Jensen
Nevada
Joe Juliano
Ohio
Erin McCarthy
Ohio
Marc Narducci
Nevada
Luke Reasoner
Nevada
Jonathan Tannenwald
Ohio

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl/Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane (-7) Southern Miss. (56.5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

These schools are less than two hours apart but haven’t played in nine years. Tulane comes in having lost three in a row, USM has dropped its last two.

Records ATS: Tulane 8-4, Southern Miss. 6-6.

Ed Barkowitz
Southern Miss.
Mike Jensen
Tulane
Joe Juliano
Southern Miss.
Erin McCarthy
Tulane
Marc Narducci
Tulane
Luke Reasoner
Southern Miss.
Jonathan Tannenwald
Tulane

Monday, Jan. 6

Lending Tree Bowl/Mobile, Ala.

UL-Lafayette (-14) Miami-Ohio (56.5), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Guard Kevin Dotson, a redshirt senior, is the first player in Lafayette history to be named first-team All America by the Associated Press.

Records ATS: UL-Lafayette 9-4, Miami-Ohio 7-6.

Ed Barkowitz
UL-Lafayette
Mike Jensen
Ul-Lafayette
Joe Juliano
Miami-Ohio
Erin McCarthy
UL-Lafayette
Marc Narducci
UL-Lafayette
Luke Reasoner
UL-Lafayette
Jonathan Tannenwald
UL-Lafayette

Dec. 20-26

W-L
Ed Barkowitz
4-8
Mike Jensen
6-6
Joe Juliano
6-6
Erin McCarthy
4-8
Marc Narducci
7-5
Luke Reasoner
4-8
Jonathan Tannenwald
8-4

Year to date/Through Dec. 26

W-L-T (Best Bets)
Pct.
Luke Reasoner
83-68-2 (8-7)
.549
Marc Narducci
88-73-2 (10-6)
.546
Erin McCarthy
87-74-2 (8-7-1)
.540
Jonathan Tannenwald
87-74-2 (6-10)
.540
Joe Juliano
85-76-2 (10-6)
.528
Mike Jensen
84-77-2 (8-8)
.521
Ed Barkowitz
84-77-2 (7-9)
.521

Note: Luke Reasoner did not pick in Week 1. ... The Associated Press contributed to this report. ... Spread records via DonBest.com. ... Records through this round of bowl games will be posted Jan. 13 when our staff picks the national championship game.