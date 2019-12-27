Biggest win of Western Kentucky’s season was at Arkansas on Nov. 9. Quarterback Ty Storey passed for one touchdown and ran for two others to become just the third known grad-transfer player to beat his original school, according to WKU’s communications department. Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in 2015 (former school Eastern Washington) and Oklahoma State cornerback Tyler Patmon in 2011 (previously with Kansas) were the first two. Hard to believe that’s the extent of this list.