Report: Drexel star Amari Williams transfers to Kentucky

Amari Williams knows a thing or two about the United Kingdom, having grown up in Nottingham, England. He’s about to learn a lot about a new “UK,” the University of Kentucky.

ESPN reported Sunday that the former Drexel big man has committed to play for the Wildcats next season under first-year head coach Mark Pope. Williams simultaneously entered the transfer portal and NBA draft back on March 12. Williams’ agent, George Langberg of GSL Sports Group, confirmed the news to ESPN.

The Englishman, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was the defensive player of the year in the Coastal Athletic Conference each of the past three seasons. The 6-foot-10, 265-pound senior, who was twice a first-team All-CAA selection, averaged 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks this past season for the Dragons. For his Drexel career, Williams averaged 10.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 79 games.

Advertisement

Williams heads to Kentucky at a time of great turnover, as the Wildcats have seen a mass exodus of players after coach John Calipari left for the University of Arkansas. He becomes Pope’s first addition from the transfer portal, and third commitment overall since Pope arrived from BYU. Pope, a former Kentucky big man who also played in the NBA, has a reputation for tutoring big men like Williams.

» READ MORE: Drexel forward Amari Williams earns third straight CAA Defensive Player of the Year award

Williams is not the first player with local ties to play at Kentucky. Camden High’s DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, and Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards all played for Big Blue Nation last season. Wagner and Bradshaw both have already entered the portal, with Bradshaw committing to the Buckeyes, while Edwards declared for the draft on April 4. Last week, Camden High’s Billy Richmond decommitted from Kentucky.

Williams’ role with the Wildcats is hard to project with the roster in such flux, and so many balls still in the air regarding recruiting and the transfer portal. But it is safe to say the big man will be an anchor in the middle defensively for UK, especially with Pope trying to put together a roster at the 11th hour.