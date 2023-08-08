Drexel women taking their basketball talent to Ireland for a 10-day tour

It’s been a busy summer for Drexel’s women’s basketball team, which has yet to even step on the court.

The Dragons will do so later this month, however, as part of a 10-day trip to Ireland. They’re scheduled to take part in three games against Irish competition, including an All-Star team from Galway and a game against an Irish women’s league team, the Dublin Lions.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity as a program to have this experience,” said Drexel coach Amy Mallon. “It allows us to connect in many ways on and off the court while getting to partake in another culture and enrich our horizons.”

The European trip will be the first for the Dragons since 2019 when they played a series of exhibitions in Greece.

Drexel, which ended its season in the first round of the women’s National Invitation Tournament in March, will miss the production of graduate Keishana Washington, who finished third in the nation in scoring last season. They will return nine players from last year’s roster, including sophomore guard Grace O’Neill, a member of the all-rookie team in the Colonial Athletic Association last season.

Two intriguing newcomers are graduate transfer Brooke Mullin, who joined Drexel from Villanova in the offseason, in addition to freshman guard Laine McGurk, who alongside her twin sister, Elizabeth, led West Chester Rustin to the District 1 5A championship and a run to the PIAA semifinals.

Conference pairings announced

On Thursday, the CAA released its conference pairings, with the Dragons set to play all 13 member programs as part of an 18-game conference schedule. The CAA designated Delaware and Monmouth as repeat games for Drexel based on historical rivalries and “geographical proximity,” according to a release.

This season, Drexel’s home opponents at the Daskalakis Athletic Center are scheduled to be Campbell, Delaware, Hampton, Hofstra, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNC Wilmington, Northeastern, and Stony Brook.

The Dragons will visit the College of Charleston, Elon, Towson, and William & Mary, in addition to Delaware, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNC Wilmington, and Stony Brook. Conference games will have a Friday-Sunday cadence and all Drexel contests will be streamed on FloHoops in addition to local television broadcasts, yet to be determined.

Movement on the staff

Tessa Brugler, who played for Drexel as a graduate transfer from Bucknell, has been named the director of basketball operations, with an emphasis on scouting. Kayla Bacon, a four-year player and an integral part of the Dragons’ conference championship season in 2021, was named an assistant coach in July. Hannah Nihill was named coordinator of strategic and player development