Coming off a banner season, Drexel releases its 2024-25 women’s hoops schedule

Exactly six months after the Drexel women’s basketball team completed its memorable run to the NCAA women’s tournament and became champions of the Coastal Athletic Association, the team released its 2024-25 schedule.

Starting off with a pair of exhibition matches against Iona and Lafayette, the Dragons open the season against Marist at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Nov. 7 (6 p.m.). That game arrives on the same night Drexel will hoist its CAA championship banner in the rafters of the DAC. The Dragons will then face La Salle at home on Nov. 13, where they will officially play in their first game as a member of the Big 5.

Drexel then rounds out a series of games at home against another conference champions, hosting reigning Big West champion UC Irvine on Nov. 20. Then, it’s a short trip to the Liacouras Center to where they will compete in Big 5 pod play against Temple on Nov. 23.

A trip to State College for a game against Penn State (Nov. 27) will find the Dragons looking for a statement win to bolster their tournament resume early. The last time these two played during the 2022-23 season, it was Drexel who emerged with a win.

» READ MORE: Drexel releases 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule, headlined by matchup with Penn State

Following a home matchup against Lehigh (Dec. 4), Amy Mallon will lead the Dragons up to the Finneran Pavilion for the inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic. Next, it’s a two game road trip at Florida State (Dec. 15), followed by reigning MEAC champions Norfolk State (Dec. 18).

Mallon’s side will end the non-conference portion of their schedule at home against Lebanon Valley, a Division III opponent, on Dec. 29.

As the calendar flips to 2025, Drexel begins the CAA portion of their schedule, opening with a home matchup against rival Delaware (Jan. 3). Other notable conference matchups to be hosted at the DAC include a homecoming weekend matchup against Charleston (Jan. 24), Towson (Feb. 2), William & Mary (Feb. 14) and Monmouth (Feb. 28).

The Dragons will face their biggest CAA challengers on the road this season, the first against North Carolina A&T on Jan. 17. The CAA tournament championship rematch against Stony Brook won’t arrive until the Dragons’ last regular season game on March 8.

Drexel will head down to Washington D.C. for the CAA Tournament. The tournament begins on March 12-16 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.