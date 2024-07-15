The deluxe version of EA College Football 25 is already out and the excitement is palpable

The wait is finally over.

EA College Football 25 is here — if you paid an extra $30 for early access edition — and fans are already off to the races creating dynasties and testing its new features.

There hasn’t been a new EA College Football game since NCAA Football 14 came out in 2013, and the anticipation reached a fever pitch in the days leading up to the game’s release. Even NFL players like Lamar Jackson couldn’t wait to get in on the game, pleading on social media X, formerly Twitter, to get early access.

» READ MORE: The official trailer for EA’s new College Football 25 game just dropped. It’s really coming this time.

New York Knicks and former Villanova star Jalen Brunson also posted in excitement for the game.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the EA College Football game was Dynasty mode, allowing players to turn a program of their choice into a dynasty. People mostly take the opportunity to live out their wildest dreams, choosing to turn around a mid-major instead of playing as Alabama. For Philadelphians, that school was Temple.

Others took on the slightly less ambitious task of playing with Penn State, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on a prerelease live stream.

Former St. Joseph’s Prep and Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. is excited about the video game, but wishes it was released sooner.

In the years since the release of the game, some gamers have gotten a bit rusty.

Fans are already having fun with Ohio State and former Dowingtown West quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to the Buckeyes during the offseason.

Give the game a spin for yourself. Bring Temple to the College Football Playoff. The game has tons of unique features, so fans have only just scratched the surface of what you can do on day one.