Field hockey coach Erin Matson made an ‘empowering’ visit to the Olympics

Erin Matson admires the work of women who have changed the playing field in sports.

Dawn Staley has elevated the platform of women’s college basketball as a coach. Soccer players like Megan Rapinoe have preached equal opportunity on the pitch. The 24-year-old North Carolina head coach wants to be that voice for college field hockey, and Matson had the chance to chat and learn from those greats and more at the Paris Olympics.

“It was just so empowering,” said Matson, a Chadds Ford native and graduate of Unionville High School. “It was so much learning. I got to sit down with some of the best athletes and coaching minds. I was in the athlete world, and now I’m in the coaching world, so we all just hit it off. It was super genuine. We were from all different sports from all over the world, not even the U.S. It’s so interesting to see how everyone’s doing their part in their own way.”

From Aug. 1-7, Matson, who’s entering her second season at the helm, attended the Paris Olympics through a partnership with Nike. Last year, before her Tar Heels won an NCAA championship, Matson decided to “pull the plug” and officially sign with an agent.

She’s being represented by Dan Levy, who is with Wasserman Media Group and represents a number of female athletes, including Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Katie Ledecky. He’s also the husband of legendary North Carolina lacrosse coach Jenny Levy, who’s been with the program since its inception in 1994.

“When I was a player, I was always worried about having an agent,” Matson said. “In the early days of NIL, everything was changing; sometimes it got a bad rap. This was my first experience with an agent, but I felt so much more comfortable with it since it’s Jenny’s husband. He understands the life of a coach and how we represent the program — It’s just completely open doors on all fronts.”

Matson got to Paris as swimming wrapped up and track and field began. She attended a number of panels that featured guest speakers like Serena Williams, who gave a class on entrepreneurship. The 23-time Grand Slam champion started her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014, and has invested in more than 85 companies with a focus on supporting founders from underrepresented groups.

“I’m lucky to be in these rooms, and it just motivates me,” Matson said. “Our team and university deserve to be in these rooms, so I’m just grateful that I get to represent North Carolina. My entire career has been backed on inspiring the next generation and setting the next generation up for success, and that’s exactly what Nike is giving me the space to do.

“There’s no better people to learn from than Dawn Staley, Sue Bird, and all of the people I was there with.”

The U.S. women’s field hockey national team didn’t make it out of pool play at the Olympics. Team USA went 1-3-1 and capped its run with a 1-0 win over South Africa to place ninth overall. Matson did not get the chance to see the national team play.

The former star forward tried to make a push for a tryout spot on the Olympic team in March by competing in the Indoor Pan American Cup, but she was deemed ineligible to try out by Team USA. Matson said the 2028 Los Angeles Games remain on the table.

“I know I can help,” she said. “It’s just all about us coming together and doing what’s best for the sport — working together rather than against each other. I have faith that it will happen. USA Field Hockey has done so much for me, and at the core of everything I do, it always goes back to what our young female athletes need and what our sport needs, and I know we’re in alignment with that mindset and vision as well. I’m honestly very excited for the next Olympic cycle.”

Now she’s in the peak of training camp with the Tar Heels, who start their season on Aug. 30 against Michigan. She’s anticipating another stellar year from her group, which features six locals, including former Eastern standout Ryleigh Heck, a rising junior who won national player of the year in 2023.

“They’re doing all of the right things, having all of the right conversations,” Matson said of her players. “They’re working hard every day. It gives you a lot of pride as coach to be able to coach a group like them. I’m really excited for what they’re going to do, because it’s going to be something great again.”