Could the first man ever to be head men’s basketball coach at two Big Five schools now make it three?

As La Salle looks for its next coach, numerous sources say the search very much includes one of its most illustrious basketball alums, Fran Dunphy, the retired former Temple and Penn coach.

There is no word if Dunphy would take the job. But this is a man who, although 73 years old, agreed to work as Temple’s interim athletic director during the pandemic. He’s also been known to show up at more local games and practices during this past season than maybe anybody in the region.

Dunphy isn’t the only person who is believed to be part of the mix. Hartford coach John Gallagher, a former Explorers assistant with close ties to the university, also is a leading possibility, according to several sources.

There is no known timetable for the hire. La Salle let Ashley Howard go Monday after four seasons in charge.

