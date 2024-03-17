A dozen things to know ahead of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Selection Sunday has come and gone and now the fun begins. Technically, it begins Tuesday as a quartet of play-in games tip off before the real action begins on Thursday.

We’re a good three weeks from when the next NCAA men’s champion will be crowned and regaled with the annual rendition of “One Shining Moment” so there’s time to get to know a few of the 68 teams in the field before the madness begins.

With that said, we at The Inquirer compiled a few things you should know ahead of the tournament along with a few “did you know” tidbits so you can impress the people in your bracket pool this week.

UConn looks really good

This year’s UConn team, the overall top seed in the field, brought us back to the days of when Kemba Walker and Rip Hamilton were running through the Big East Conference. This year’s Huskies did exactly that behind a 31-3 overall record coming off a 73-57 rout of No. 10-seed Marquette in the Big East final, look the part of a team that’s going to be tough to stop. Keep your eyes on 7-foot-2 sophomore center Donovan Clingan and Big East tournament MVP in guard Tristen Newton to be the driving force behind head coach Dan Hurley’s run to a national title.

Crazy eight for Vermont

Looking for a sleeper team? Consider the Catamounts of Vermont and here’s why. You’d have to go back to the 2015-16 season for the last time Vermont was left out of the tournament, winning now eight America East titles in a row. This year’s team, however, can shoot the rock, collectively 34.4% from beyond the arc. This year, the No. 13-seeded Vermont lost just once in conference play (15-1) and entered the tournament behind a 28-6 record. They open against No. 4 seed Duke on Friday.

Wagering up

March Madness has expanded beyond bracket pools for bragging rights, according to the Associated Press, states allowing gambling on college basketball games and March Madness specifically has increased for the sixth consecutive year, with North Carolina being the latest to allow bettors to wager at sportsbooks and online. That now is 38 out of 50 states, including Washington, D.C.

Former Penn guard dancing again

Former Penn guard Jelani Williams is again in the NCAA Tournament with Howard, the historically Black college he transferred into two seasons prior. Howard won the MEAC conference championship and is in as a No. 16 seed in the play-in game against Wagner on Wednesday. The winner will play top-seeded North Carolina in the West Region in Charlotte, N.C. Earlier this season Howard played Penn and Williams, who despite his transfer still considers Penn home, took part in the Quakers’ postgame tradition following his team’s 78-68 loss inside the Palestra on Dec. 11.

Hot stuff

The Final Four takes place in the desert. Phoenix is the city and State Farm Stadium is the venue for the semifinal rounds on April 6 with the national championship slated for Monday, April 8 (8 p.m., TBS).

Wildcats are young and explosive

Kentucky might’ve come up small in the SEC second-round game against Texas A&M, but the Wildcats boast a tournament resume any team would die for and is a big reason why they earned the No. 3 seed in the South region and will take on Oakland in Pittsburgh. This high-scoring group averaged 89.3 total points largely fueled by a trio of products local to the Philly area, mainly Camden’s D.J. Wagner (10.3 points per game) and Imhotep freshman guard Justin Edwards (8.7 ppg). However, their engine is 6-foot-3 freshman guard Rob Dillingham from Hickory, N.C., who leads the team with 15.7 ppg, and scored a team-high 27 in the loss to the Aggies.

Grand return

How about those Antelopes or simply “Lopes” of Grand Canyon University, punching a ticket for the second year in a row after winning the Western Athletic Conference championship game, this time against University of Texas-Arlington. Grand Canyon is the classic underdog team, though their 29-4 record and top seed in the WAC tournament suggest they don’t go down lightly.

Ivy upset

If you were expecting Princeton in the NCAA Tournament, so was everyone else right up until Yale (22-9) called game on that notion after it defeated Brown, 62-61, on a last-second buzzer-beater by guard Matt Knowling. Top-seeded Princeton found itself on the outside looking in after the Bears upset them on Saturday, setting the stage for Sunday’s thriller. Yale isn’t a stranger to the tournament in recent years, as this will be the seventh time they’ll represent the Ivy League — and their fourth appearance since 2016.

Philly, where are you?

This is the second year in a row that the men’s NCAA Tournament will be devoid of a Big 5 team. The closest team to make a run was perhaps the most unlikely in Temple, after rattling off four wins in the American Athletic Conference tournament only to get smacked 85-69 by Alabama-Birmingham. The last team was a fifth-seeded Villanova team during the 2021-22 season that lost in the Sweet 16 to eventual champion Baylor.

The grass isn’t always greener

Speaking of Temple, remember when the bulk of its entire starting five left for greener pastures last season? Well, only one of the five players who departed will be dancing this season as former Owls guard Damian Dunn will join Houston (30-4), the No. 1 team in the South region, when the Cougars take on Longwood (21-13) on Friday in Memphis. The Cougars have been dominant, even spending time earlier this season as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.

Hats off to Stetson

Suppose there is a pseudo-Philly team in this year’s tournament, but going to preface by saying we already know we’re reaching. Stetson University, the Atlantic Sun champion and No. 16 seed, bears the same name as the famous Western-style hat company manufactured in Germantown for over 100 years until it ceased its production in Philly in 1971.

Philly flavor in the West

Colgate returns to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 14 seed that will take on No. 3 Baylor in the West Region on Friday. Colgate is led by head coach Matt Langel, a Moorestown, N.J., native who was a star player at Penn for current La Salle men’s head coach Fran Dunphy. Langel has been the head coach of Colgate, this year’s Patriot League champion, since 2011 and this will be the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance for Colgate with Langel on the sidelines.

