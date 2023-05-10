Five area college basketball standouts invited to NBA draft combine

On Tuesday, the NBA released its list of college players who will be invited to this year’s NBA draft combine from May 15-21 in Chicago, and five local standouts were among the 78 names.

Duke’s Dereck Lively II (Westtown School), Miami’s Isaiah Wong (Bonner-Prendergast), and Penn State guard Seth Lundy (Roman Catholic) are the locals on the list, along with Villanova freshman guard and Big East Rookie of the Year Cam Whitmore and Penn State fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett.

The deadline for players to remove themselves from the draft pool is June 1.

The 2023 NBA draft will take place on June 22.