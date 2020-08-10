What have they been testing and quarantining and working out for in recent days? Why hasn’t the Big Ten announced this yet? Communicating to your own campuses has taken a day or two for leagues that have made these decisions already. Big Ten presidents also would dearly love to not be alone among Power 5 schools. It’s apparently fine for the Mid-American Conference and UConn and most of the FCS and all of Division II and Division III to shut it down. But that ain’t the football America really wants to see on Saturdays. The Big Ten shutting down while other Power 5 leagues keep going will be perceived as weakness.