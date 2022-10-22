No. 16 Penn State (5-1) will take on the Minnesota Gophers (4-2) Saturday in front of a White Out crowd under the lights at Beaver Stadium, where the Nittany Lions hope to rebound from last week’s lost to No. 4 Michigan.

The game is also Penn State’s homecoming, and the winner will take home the Governor’s Victory Bell, the lesser-known rivalry prize (it’s no Land-Grant Trophy) awarded to the winner after each game between the two Big Ten schools since 1993.

Penn State is 9-6 against Minnesota, but the Gophers currently have the Victory Bell thanks to their 2019 win over the Nittany Lions, the last time the two schools faced one another. Minnesota is coming into Happy Valley off two straight losses to Purdue and No. 18 Illinois.

Regardless, Penn States hopes to turn things around before the Nittany Lions take on No. 2 Ohio State next weekend and avoid another collapse after starting the season 5-0.

“I was part of the team when it [snowballed] last year,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown told reporters following the game. “I want to just try to get the guys to forget about it as soon as possible and come out and still be the same team that we were before this game.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Penn State-Minnesota matchup:

What channel is Penn State-Minnesota on?

Penn State-Minnesota is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Calling the Saturday Night Football game is play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, with analysis by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. Katie George will report from the sidelines at Beaver Stadium.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 1210 WPHT. Steve Jones, in his 23rd season calling Penn State football, is on play-by-play. He’s joined by analyst Jack Ham, a former Nittany Lions linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowls during the 1970s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where can I stream Penn State-Minnesota?

Penn State-Minnesota will stream on the ESPN app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries ABC, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ will be in Oregon

This week, ESPN’s College GameDay is making its first trip to Eugene since 2018 ahead of the Pac-12 matchup between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon.

The popular pregame show will air live from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern, meaning Rece Davis and crew will be on the air at 6 a.m. local time. He’ll be joined by his normal crew of analysts, including Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, David Pollack, and Pat McAfee.

Over on Fox, Big Noon Kickoff — which was live in Ann Arbor last week ahead of Penn State’s loss to Michigan — will be in Columbus for the Big Ten matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Rob Stone will host alongside Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who predicted the Nittany Lions would “shut down or slow down” the Wolverine run game — which ended up grinding out 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Other Philly-area college football teams in action Saturday

Rutgers vs. Indiana, noon (Big Ten Network)

Penn vs. Yale, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Delaware vs. Morgan State, 3 p.m. (FloSports)

Villanova vs. Albany, 3:30 p.m. (FloSports)

