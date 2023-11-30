Report: Penn State hires Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is expected to introduce Andy Kotelnicki as its next offensive coordinator two weeks after firing three-year staffer Mike Yurcich. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Kotelnicki served in the same post at Kansas from 2021 through the 2023 regular season. He would become the Nittany Lions’ sixth offensive coordinator since coach James Franklin was hired in 2014.

Kotelnicki inherited one of the nation’s worst offenses when he followed head coach Lance Leipold from Buffalo to Lawrence three seasons ago. Under Kotelnicki’s leadership, the Jayhawks became one of the most dominant offensive attacks in the Big 12 this season, even with starting quarterback Jalon Daniels sidelined for all but three games.

Kansas ranks 29th in the country with 33.6 points per game behind an explosive offensive attack that Penn State sorely lacked. Kotelnicki’s offenses have finished the regular season No. 8 and No. 6 nationally in yards per play over the last two seasons. The Jayhawks also ranked eighth in yards per rush and No. 13 in third-down conversion rate this season, two areas that dipped significantly for the Nittany Lions under Yurcich this season.

