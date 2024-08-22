Penn State’s preseason has wrapped. Now, the focus shifts to getting off on the right foot against West Virginia

As temperatures have suddenly dived across the country, it’s seemed almost symbolic for Penn State. The bell has rung — the fall camp is over.

The Nittany Lions are now in preparation mode, as they will begin to look toward their season opener against West Virginia on Aug. 31 (noon, Fox). Following Tuesday’s practice, James Franklin announced the end of the preseason and discussed developments on the offensive side, now going into his 11th season at the helm.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: St. Joseph’s Prep linebacker Cam Smith flips pledge from Duke to Penn State

In Drew Allar’s first year as Penn State’s starting quarterback, he was known to not be too much of a vocal leader — a concerning point at the position. Since then, Allar has improved his leadership qualities, and it has paid off, as he was selected this week as one of Penn State’s team captains ahead of the 2024 season.

Not every quarterback is automatically slotted into the captain role, so the nod serves as a testament to his progress in the offseason.

“Drew has done everything right since the season ended,” Franklin said. “I think that vote is telling about how his teammates see him.”

In 2023, Allar shined with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions but was unable to galvanize his group in key losses to Ohio State and Michigan and the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

According to Franklin, Allar has attacked every area of development, describing it as a “total development” from his junior quarterback.

Part of Penn State’s struggles in key games came from a lack of talent in the receiving room. In the offseason, those problems seemed to worsen with the loss of No. 1 receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith to Auburn and backup receivers Malik McClain, Carmelo Taylor, and Malick Meiga finding new homes via the transfer portal, too.

» READ MORE: ‘Dramatic’ La Salle basketball renovation project is nearing its completion. Here’s a look inside.

Franklin brought in Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming, who he said has been “really good. " Despite the backlash, he had tons of praise for returning receivers Harrison Wallace and Liam Clifford.

“[Wallace] and Liam have had really good camps,” Franklin said. “They’ve always showed flashes at times, but this camp they’ve been really, really consistent.”

Wallace has played 13 games in the past two seasons and combined for 38 catches, 501 yards, and two touchdowns. Clifford, brother of long-time Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, has played in 24 contests but recorded just 219 yards on 21 catches in that time.

Many have described the receiving room as thin, but Franklin also praised Omari Evans. If Franklin’s revelations are true, talent will make its way across the receiving room in 2024. On the other hand, Penn State’s offensive line is as deep as ever. At the beginning of camp, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said the group had been cross-trained and had gotten to know each position.

On the line, as much as there is veteran experience, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has tons of younger offensive linemen who have performed well so far.

While true freshman Cooper Cousins has received a lot of the buzz, redshirt freshman J’Ven Williams was 247 Sports’ composite No. 1 player in Pennsylvania’s 2023 class and has received ample praise.

Kotelnicki previously said Williams has done “great,” and though he’s primarily a left tackle, he saw time at guard in practice this week. Franklin said Williams has “shown signs that he can do both.”

Cousins is also expected to see reps at both center and guard as positional flexibility is something Franklin has emphasized across the line. Franklin noted Anthony Donkoh’s transition into tackle despite no prior experience in addition to JB Nelson getting reps at tackle.

“I think we have more answers inside,” Franklin said. “We want to make sure we have enough answers outside.”

» READ MORE: Abdul Carter, QBs Will Howard and Kyle McCord headline Philly representation on Senior Bowl watch list