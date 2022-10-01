After beginning the season unranked, Penn State (4-0) will take on Northwestern (1-3) on Saturday in Happy Valley as the No. 11 team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 college football poll.

The Nittany Lions enter the game as huge favorites against a Wildcats team that has lost three straight after defeating Nebraska in Week 0. Overall, Penn State is 14-5 against Northwestern, and the last time the teams faced off was in 2017, when Saquon Barkley’s two touchdowns powered a 31-7 blowout.

History isn’t all on Penn State’s side. The last time Northwestern traveled to Beaver Stadium was 2014, and like Saturday they were double-digit underdogs. But the Wildcats shocked Penn State in a 29-6 upset, let by Trevor Siemian’s three touchdowns. It was the first time since 2004 that Northwestern defeated Penn State.

Here are the results from the five most recent Penn State-Northwestern games:

Season Date Score Location 2017 Oct. 7 Penn State 31, Northwestern 7 Ryan Field 2015 Nov. 7 Northwestern 23, Penn State 21 Ryan Field 2014 Sept. 27 Northwestern 29, Penn State 6 Beaver Stadium 2011 Oct. 22 Penn State 34, Northwestern 24 Ryan Field 2010 Nov. 6 Penn State 35, Northwestern 21 Beaver Stadum

It’s unclear how much rain will fall during the game, but you can count on Penn State rushing the football. The Nittany Lions have three-straight games with 100-plus-yard rushing performances from freshman Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and Northwestern has allowed the second-most yards rushing per game in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Penn State-Northwestern matchup:

What channel is Penn State-Northwestern on?

Penn State-Northwestern is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and analyst Dan Orlovsky, most known for his coverage of the NFL and his evolving position on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Kris Budden will report from the sideline at Beaver Stadium.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 1210 WPHT. Steve Jones, in his 23rd season calling Penn State football, is on play-by-play. He’s joined by analyst Jack Ham, a former Nittany Lions linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowls during the 1970s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Where can I stream Penn State-Northwestern?

Penn State-Northwestern will stream on the ESPN app and on ESPN’s website, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription. It won’t be available to stream on ESPN+

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries the ESPN, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Other Philly-area college football teams in action Saturday

Temple at Memphis, noon (ESPNU)

West Chester at Bloomsburg, noon (PSAC)

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m. (FloSports)

Delaware vs. Towson, 3:30 p.m. (FloSports)

Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Penn State’s 23-year-old punter took a roundabout route to State College

Barney Amor has been a consistent tour de force for Penn State’s special teams unit. If one of his punts doesn’t pin an opposing team deep in tough field position, it raises eyebrows. Amor ranks second among FBS punters with nine punts nailed inside the 10 and is tied for sixth with 10 punts inside the 20.

For a Nittany Lions team ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press poll, with a staunch defense and a collection of offensive weapons, the 23-year-old punter stands out from the pack with a story that, to him, doesn’t even feel real.

Amor’s story involves the Netherlands, Switzerland, current Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout, and a full Penn State scholarship after four years at Colgate from none other than Chad Powers himself, Eli Manning.

“Seems like a made-up story when you think about it,” Amor said.

Freelance writer Sam Cohn contributed to this article.