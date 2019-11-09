No. 4 Penn State looks to keep its winning ways alive as the Nittany Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the undefeated No. 17 Golden Gophers in front of a full house at TCF Stadium — the team’s first sellout in nearly four years.
Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff committee ranked Penn State No. 4 overall, placing the Nittany Lions within the four-team playoff for the first time. Unfortunately, Selection Day isn’t until Dec. 8, and as head coach James Franklin told reporters earlier this week, “middle-of-the-season rankings mean nothing.”
“At the end of the season, people will count up where we’re at and where they have us and tell us where we’re going to go and we’ll be excited about going there,” Franklin said.
Franklin may have pumped the brakes a bit over the high ranking, but he also created some interesting buzz Thursday night, when he hinted about a new mystery recruit on his weekly radio show.
“We got another commitment [Wednesday] night," Franklin said, unable to mention the player’s name due to NCAA rules. “You guys don’t know about it, nobody really does, but you’ll find out probably on Monday.”
As of Friday, the Nittany Lions have 27 Class of 2020 commits and three Class of 2021 commits, according to PennLive’s Greg Pickel.
A new player wasn’t the only new addition Franklin touted. On Twitter, he shared pictures of some new kicks and gear sent his way by former Penn State standout and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the game:
When: Saturday, Nov. 9
Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Time: Noon
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: Watch ABC app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
ESPN’s College GameDay is Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. this weekend for a showdown between No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama, which will go a long way in determining the final College Football Playoff field. The three-hour pregame show starts 9 a.m., hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit.
- Maryland at No. 1 Ohio State: Noon, Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
- No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama: 3:30 p.m., CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)
- No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin: 4 p.m., Fox (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Coley Harvey)
- No. 5 Clemson at NC State: 7:30 p.m., ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
- Temple at South Florida: 8 p.m., ESPN (Adam Amin, Matt Hasselbeck, Pat McAfee, Molly McGrath)
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Sept. 27: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- Oct. 5: Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- Oct. 12: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
- Oct. 19: Penn State 21, Michigan 21
- Oct. 26: Penn State 28, Michigan St. 7
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, noon, ABC
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, noon, Fox
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA