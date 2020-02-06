Ciarrocca spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being named Penn State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in late December. A Temple graduate, he spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Golden Gophers, who beat Penn State 31-26 on Nov. 9 en route to their first 10-win regular season in more than a century. He replaces Ricky Rahne, who is now head coach at Old Dominion.