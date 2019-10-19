“When I hear the beginning of the year there’s a chance for us to get to the White Out, it’s one of the weekends I circle,” Herbstreit said. “What I’ve seen is that the visiting team gets blown out early. They get out early because they can’t hear, there’s a false start, there’s a holding call. Next thing you know Penn State scores and you’re in a hole, 7-0, and it just keeps spiraling.”