Undefeated No. 7 Penn State will host Jim Harbaugh and the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines Saturday night in Beaver Stadium, where more than 110,000 Nittany Lions fans will be donning white, and the noise level is expected to be “seismic.”
Despite Harbaugh’s poor record against top 10 teams (1-9), he’s 3-1 against Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin since taking over as Michigan’s head coach in 2008. Franklin’s sole win against Harbaugh was the team’s 42-13 blowout of the Wolverines in 2017, which was also a “White Out” game.
For the second straight week, Penn State will play in primetime on ABC. But this time around the game will be called by the network’s top crew, which includes play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and sideline report Maria Taylor. Herbstreit will also co-host ESPN’s College GameDay, which will broadcast from Penn State’s campus for the third straight year.
“When I hear the beginning of the year there’s a chance for us to get to the White Out, it’s one of the weekends I circle,” Herbstreit said. “What I’ve seen is that the visiting team gets blown out early. They get out early because they can’t hear, there’s a false start, there’s a holding call. Next thing you know Penn State scores and you’re in a hole, 7-0, and it just keeps spiraling.”
My colleague, Joe Juliano, thinks tonight’s game will be closer than the last three Penn State-Michigan matchups but predicts the Nittany Lions will come away with win if quarterback Sean Clifford has a solid performance and Penn State’s defense can capitalize on the Wolverines error-prone offense.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Penn State’s game:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: Watch ABC app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Joe Juliano, Tyler King and Mike Jensen will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be in University Park Saturday morning, the third straight year the popular pregame show has set up in Happy Valley and its eighth time overall. The three-hour pregame show starts 9 a.m., hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard.
ABC’s coverage will begin following the end of the Oregon-Washington game. College Football Scoreboard, hosted by Kevin Negandhi, Jonathan Vilma, and Mark Sanchez, will air prior to the start of Penn State’s game.
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Sept. 27: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
- Oct. 5: Penn State 35, Purdue 7
- Oct. 12: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
- Michigan at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Penn State at Michigan State: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, TBA
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA