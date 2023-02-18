Penn women rout Yale for third straight win; Kayla Padilla approaches program record

Penn started hot and never looked back in its 72-58 rout of Yale on Friday night in New Haven, Conn., for its third straight win.

Senior point guard Kayla Padilla led all scorers with 25 points. She made 5 of 9 three-pointers and is just two away from breaking the program record for career threes. Meanwhile, junior guard Jordan Obi had her fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Simone Sawyer added 12 points.

The Quakers (16-8, 8-3 Ivy League) outscored Yale, 28-14, in the third quarter to widen a seven-point halftime margin. Obi had 10 of her 15 points in the quarter. Penn led by as many as 26 points over the game’s final 10 minutes.

Yale (11-13, 5-6) was paced by Jenna Clark’s 14 points.

As part of their last regular-season back-to-back, the Quakers will travel to Rhode Island to play Brown tomorrow (5 p.m., ESPN+).

Drexel women stunned by Northeastern

Drexel coughed up a late double-digit lead to Northeastern en route to suffering its first loss at the Daskalakis Athletic Center this season, a 71-64 defeat in Colonial Athletic Association action.

It also marked only the third set of back-to-back losses for the CAA-leading Dragons (18-7, 10-4), who entered the fourth quarter ahead, 54-44. Northeastern (13-11, 8-5) rallied back with a 27-10 edge in the final frame, a near mirror of Drexel’s 27-12 third quarter.

Keishana Washington had another 33-point effort, her 10th with at least 30 points, but was 0 for 9 from the floor (but hit 7 of 8 free throws) in the fourth. The graduate student guard’s 16 first-half points helped the Dragons keep pace and hold the lead briefly before going into the break trailing, 32-27.

Washington (10 points) and Kylie Lavelle, with 11 of her 12 points, fueled the Drexel third-quarter comeback.

Northeastern got a boost in the fourth from Derin Erdogan, who scored eight of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Drexel looks to avoid its first three-game losing skid with a road meeting against Delaware (14-10, 7-6) on Sunday (2 p.m., FloHoops).