‘Everybody eats’: Penn shifts to running back by committee approach

Going into each season, Penn running backs coach David Sims gives his position group a new motto to set the tone for the slate ahead.

This year: Everybody eats.

The motto befits a position that, following the graduation of first team All-Ivy back Trey Flowers, will be employing a run by committee approach for the time being, on full display in Penn’s season opener. In the 20-6 rout of Colgate last Saturday, three tailbacks — senior Jonathan Mulatu, junior Jacob Cisneros, and sophomore Isaac Shabay — each recorded at least five carries, a benchmark the Quakers didn’t reach once last season. Penn rushed for 125 yards, led by Cisneros’ 65.

» READ MORE: Penn State a double-digit favorite, Temple a double-digit underdog in college football’s Week 4

Advertisement

“Coach Sims definitely harped on us all being able to be different runners or bring different things to the offense,” said Mulatu, who rushed for 17 yards against Colgate. “So we definitely are expecting everyone to get touches in this offense, because we all bring different things to the game, and it’s better to have fresh guys on the field at all times.”

While a crowded backfield would seemingly create a more competitive locker room vying for carries, just the opposite is true, according to Shabay.

“The RB room is by far, I think, the most positive space,” he said. “Everyone in that group really wants you to succeed to your fullest potential.”

Shabay attributed that culture to Sims, who in turn credited his players, both current and former, for making it their own.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Mulatu, who has been with Sims since the coach joined the team in 2021, has a significant amount more experience than the other backs. He was primarily a change-of-pace back last season, but stepped into the lead role while Flowers was injured for three games, rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the final contest.

As the senior of the bunch, Mulatu is the one most familiar with Penn’s scheme and system (something that occasionally becomes too much of a good thing, Sims said, when he can’t help himself from assisting the freshmen with questions Sims lobs at them). But while that experience is certainly a plus, a key component for him is to rely less on his brain at the right moments and trust his instincts.

“One of the things for John was to make sure that he understands, ‘Hey, you know what we’re asking you to do, you’ve been in the system the longest,’” Sims said. “Now, it’s about allowing your body to do the things that it naturally does, and just trying to get him to play without thinking as much as the other two probably need to, just because they don’t have the experience that he has.”

Cisneros played just one game last season and suffered a broken ankle. This year’s season opener was a showcase for the junior.

“It was really exciting, honestly. I consider it my first game,” Cisneros said. “It just felt good being on the field with all of the guys again. All of our hard work throughout the summer was paying off, and we were finally coming together.”

During his recovery, Cisneros met with Sims and offensive coordinator Dan Swanstrom to go over coverages and pickups, while also maintaining focus on his academics and not straying too far from the team.

“Going through being hurt, really, for the first time in your life … that can take a toll on you, and I think he’s done a really good job,” Sims said. “He attacked his rehab really aggressively, and it was awesome to see him go out and perform on Saturday. The tough part for him is he set an expectation, and I’m not gonna let him go below that now.”

Shabay had 10 yards on five carries against Colgate. The sophomore had one of the biggest plays of the day, though, when he spun out of two tackles on the second-half opening kickoff for a 44-yard return, setting up one of Penn’s two touchdown drives.

Sims hopes Shabay will receive more opportunities at Bucknell on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN+). The Quakers will look to reach 2-0 before beginning Ivy League play next week at home against Dartmouth.

Sims is open to the idea that one of the backs could earn the lead role as the season progresses. Yet the motto will remain the same, he said.

“Some people may eat steak, some people may end up getting chicken nuggets, other people may only end up getting some fruit, but everybody’s going to eat,” Sims said. “It’s up to you to figure out, you can get your food, but you can still try to go and get more.”