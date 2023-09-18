Penn State a double-digit favorite, Temple a double-digit underdog in college football’s Week 4

No. 7 Penn State used a big second half Saturday to pull away from Illinois, while Temple dominated FCS opponent Norfolk State to pick up its second win of the season. Now both teams are preparing to take on ranked opponents, with the Owls hosting No. 20 Miami this Saturday while the Nittany Lions host No. 24 Iowa in their annual “Whiteout” game.

This week’s college football slate features six top-25 matchups, three coming in the Pac-12 alone, setting up what could be one of the best week of games this season. Here’s a look at the odds for the biggest matchups in Week 4, including Temple and Penn State’s games.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Week 4 odds (via FanDuel)

No. 24 Iowa (+14½) at Penn State; PSU money line: -710, O/U: 41½

Whenever Iowa and Penn State meet, it’s a low-scoring slugfest, as seen in the final scores in two of their last three meetings: Penn State won, 17-12, in 2019 and Iowa prevailed, 23-20, in 2021. The last time the teams played in Beaver Stadium came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a resounding 41-21 win for the Hawkeyes.

Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions offense didn’t look sharp against Illinois on Saturday but the Lions made enough plays led by their defense, which forced four turnovers. Meanwhile, Iowa, known for its defense year after year, is led by do-it-all defensive back Cooper DeJean. At quarterback, Cade McNamara, the Michigan transfer, has looked serviceable offensively.

This will be Penn State’s toughest test yet, but if Allar can remain mistake-free, the Nittany Lions should prevail.

Temple (+24½) vs. No. 20 Miami; MIA money line: -3000, O/U: 52½

This is a tough draw for Temple, especially since Miami (3-0) has really found its stride the last few weeks. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks like the player many thought he would be after the 2020 season, while defensively, a ferocious line led by Leonard Taylor and a secondary led by safeties James Williams and Kamren Kinchens could make Temple quarterback E.J. Warner’s life difficult.

These two teams last met in 2005, a 34-3 Miami win. Temple has lost all 13 matchups against the Hurricanes.

Other notable Week 4 game odds

(Visiting team listed first)