St. Joe’s snaps a three-game skid with a dominant 92-61 win over St. Bonaventure

There isn’t perhaps a more emphatic way to snap a three-game conference losing streak than the way St. Joseph’s women’s basketball squad did at home on Wednesday night.

The Hawks (15-5, 5-3 Atlantic 10) cruised to a 92-61 win over St. Bonaventure inside the Hagan Arena behind a 55.9% shooting percentage, with 9 of 16 three-point attempts hitting the mark. Sophomore Talya Brugler led the way with a team-high 18 points, going 7 of 14 from the field.

Stat leaders

It was a complete team performance from the Hawks. They were also led by sophomore Mackenzie Smith’s 15-point, seven-rebound performance and freshman Laura Zeigler who added 15. Even the bench got busy as St. Joe’s received 31 of its total points from five different players off the bench.

Iyanna Lops led with a game-high 21 points for the Bonnies (4-19, 1-7) and Nikki Oppenheimer added 17.

What we saw

A dominant shooting display from a Hawks team who went into the locker room up 55-29 at the break. A highlight was the crucial play of Zeigler, who scored 7 of her total midway through the second quarter. That helped the Hawks pull away by as much as 20 after a big three-pointer at the 7-minute, 13-second mark of the quarter gave St. Joe’s a 39-17 lead.

The offense cooled off for the Hawks, but that’s due largely to head coach Cindy Griffin giving many of her starters more rest. Still, the third quarter was the only one in which St. Bonaventure scored more than St. Joe’s — 15-14 — with the game all but wrapped.

Lops and Oppenheimer were the lone bright spots on St. Bonaventure’s side of the ball. Lops was effective driving to the basket, scoring 14 of her total from underneath, while Oppenheimer was smart at drawing fouls and making her shots, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the line.

Game-changing play

It was a dominant first two quarters of basketball from St. Joseph’s that saw the Hawks jump out to as much as 15 in the first 10 minutes of the game. They set off a shooting onslaught that continued in the second quarter, one that the Bonnies were unable to stop either in the paint or from the perimeter.

Up next

The Hawks are on the road this Sunday to face a Richmond (12-6, 2-3) team eager to gain some ground in the conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+).