A St. Joseph’s home men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Holy Cross has been cancelled after “members of the Hawks’ program have been placed in COVID-19 protocols,” the school announced Tuesday.

Ticket-holders who purchased their tickets from the school will receive a credit, the school said in a statement. The next scheduled game for the 6-5 Hawks is Dec. 30 at Richmond.

