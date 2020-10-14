On the scale of things impacted by COVID-19, a basketball season doesn’t even make the list when you’re talking about lives lost and jobs gone, the overall impact on society. But this is the sports page and this is, in fact, a loss — the nation’s top-ranked NCAA Division III team didn’t get a chance to prove itself in the 2020 tournament, canceled for good. And now there will be no 2021 March Madness for this group. March of 2022, 17 months from now, is the next time Swarthmore can play a postseason game.