A week after losing its starting quarterback to the transfer portal, Temple has received a commitment from D’Wan “Deuce” Mathis, who started the opening the game this season for Southeastern Conference power Georgia.
Mathis announced his decision on Twitter.
Mathis is a redshirt freshman, meaning he would have four years of eligibility remaining since the NCAA has said this season will not count toward eligibility.
The NCAA is expected to pass a rule that allows a one-time transfer to become immediately eligible instead of sitting out a season. If that is the case, Mathis would be immediately eligible and a major contender for Temple’s quarterback job.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Mathis is from Oak Park High in Michigan. He started Georgia’s opening 37-10 win over Arkansas but did not get much playing time. With the Bulldogs struggling, he was replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett in the second quarter. In that game, Mathis completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards and an interception. Mathis appeared in three other games this season for Georgia, but he had fallen on the depth chart.
A former four-star recruit, Mathis originally committed to Ohio State out of high school, but he switched his commitment to Georgia after Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State.
Mathis is the fifth transfer to commit to Temple.
Earlier this month, quarterback Anthony Russo, a redshirt senior who had started 26 games for the Owls, announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Russo started three games this season but was sidelined for the final four with a shoulder injury and while on the COVID-19 protocol list.
Six players took snaps at quarterback for Temple this season, and the No. 1 offseason priority was to shore up the position. The early signing date for NCAA football recruits is Wednesday.