The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Mathis is from Oak Park High in Michigan. He started Georgia’s opening 37-10 win over Arkansas but did not get much playing time. With the Bulldogs struggling, he was replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett in the second quarter. In that game, Mathis completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards and an interception. Mathis appeared in three other games this season for Georgia, but he had fallen on the depth chart.