Former Temple basketball standout Hysier Miller transfers to Virginia Tech

Former Temple guard Hysier Miller is transferring to Virginia Tech, he announced on his social media Wednesday evening.

Miller, who played his high school ball at Neumann Goretti, spent the last three seasons with the Owls. He started just eight games as a freshman but started in 68 across over the last two seasons, becoming one of the most important pieces of the Temple lineup.

He served as the Owls’ primary scorer this past season after guards Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn transferred from the program, averaging a team-high 15.9 points and four assists per game.

Miller entered the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season, but opted to return to Temple once the Owls hired coach Adam Fisher in April 2023.

Miller was the catalyst of Temple’s improbable 2024 American Athletic Conference tournament run, setting an AAC record for total points scored in one tournament with 96. He scored 32 points in the Owls’ 85-69 loss to Alabama Birmingham in the championship game.

Fisher brought in two high-profile transfers in recent days in Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Lynn Greer III.

Miller joins a Virginia Tech team looking for a spark after hovering around .500 for most of the last two seasons. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.