He drove with him to 17th and Ellsworth, where Chaney had grown up, and they parked at the corner and turned the car off and stared at the second-floor apartment “that was so cold in winter,” Smith wrote, “you had to go outside to warm up.” And Chaney, vapor rising from his mouth, would talk to Smith about looking up at those windows and bedrooms and remembering what happened there, about keeping that past and that hurt fresh and alive so he could always understand what his players were dealing with, fearful that if he didn’t keep it close at hand, if he lost contact with it, he couldn’t be the coach and teacher he needed to be. And Smith, a yellow legal pad in his lap, would scribble for all he was worth, because now he could write about that past through the lens of the man who was there, who lived it, who was still living it.