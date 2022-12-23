Andy Carl has a plan: Sign at least one athlete from each Division I program at Temple.

Carl is the executive director of the TUFF Fund, a 501(c) (3) charitable organization that helps facilitate name, image, and likeness deals and connects Temple athletes with local communities and businesses, providing unique and charitable opportunities for players.

Carl connected with some of Temple’s best athletes through Instagram to offer them NIL contracts, announcing the first group of signees on Oct. 20. In addition to basketball and football players, at that time, the TUFF Fund also signed four non-revenue athletes.

Carl targeted players who are active on social media and understand the value of developing a brand. One part of Carl’s decision-making process was determining the responsiveness of each athlete because the TUFF Fund expects members to promote their initiatives on different social media platforms.

From Carl’s perspective, his small, but growing group of non-revenue athletes create distinct brands. There are niche opportunities available for businesses that build relationships with athletes from those sports.

“I think that for companies and organizations that want to reach a unique and robust audience, [they] should 100 percent consider the student-athletes not just on the programs that may be seen on ESPN and CBS,” Carl said. “But some of our programs are recognized nationally on their playing surface.”

Earlier this year, TUFF Fund non-revenue athletes and Temple coaches alike spoke to The Inquirer to discuss their thoughts on the benefits and concerns of the collective.

Taylor Moncman, sophomore, lacrosse: “I think getting our names out there as women athletes and just lacrosse in general, is awesome. So I was really excited ... being a woman athlete, we are not getting as much [exposure] as the big football players. So it was really exciting for me to get this opportunity.”

Brooke Donabedian, sophomore, gymnast: “It is something I have always wanted to do. I haven’t really put myself out there until they reached out to me at first. So this is my first opportunity, which I am really grateful for. I think it’s a great opportunity for the more underrepresented sports and athletes to be able to get this representation because we all deserve it and work hard.”

Sawyer Koza, freshman, soccer: “I think it’s cool,” said Koza about joining the Tuff Fund. “I think it helps out everyone a lot because obviously, the main sports are like basketball and football. So bringing in soccer and the other Olympic sports as well, [it] gives recognition to some of the other athletes.”

Josh Nilson, coach, gymnastics: “To me, it gives a good opportunity for the Olympic-[bound] sports, especially women’s sports because they are often overlooked. If you look at Brooke [Donabedian] specifically, she holds records here. She is a phenomenal gymnast, but in a large part, she is overlooked. So having this ability, it’s huge for her and athletes like her.”

Nilson also added that the long-term impact of the TUFF Fund will make Temple more desirable when in the case of recruiting.

“I am hoping that it does [change recruiting],” Nilson said. “At least in gymnastics, we recruit against a lot of power conferences. And if I can use that as, ‘Hey there is a great opportunity for this here.’ Because a lot of athletes are now seeing, ‘If I go to Florida, I am already in the spotlight and I can get a bigger deal and whatnot.’ This will allow me, hopefully in the future within year two [to] have that as a recruiting tool.”

Ethan Whitney, sophomore, golf: “I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for golf because Andy [Carl] talked to me about doing a clinic for inner-city kids, either later this fall before winter comes or the spring. I think that would be a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that’s been so great to me so far in my first year and a half almost at Temple. It’s also a great opportunity to just grow the game and give people the opportunity to experience what golf is really all about. And [for those] who probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to do so.”

Bonnie Rosen, coach, lacrosse: “I haven’t really wrapped around the idea that … because you are a student-athlete, you should be making more money off of that. I really am a purist when it comes to what this experience is and what it gives to you in different ways. It is not just about getting more and more. But I do appreciate the opportunities to connect student-athletes with other purposes or things that are meaningful in their lives. And then sure, if it can cover the cost of school and help push you toward a potential career in different ways, financially, I think NIL is interesting from that standpoint.”

Brian Quinn, coach, golf: “I think it’s great that the kids have the opportunity to be compensated in some degree and to help with the expenses of being in college. In the same breath, I think at some point we need to look at the NCAA. I would like them to look at a limit of some kind, so this experience doesn’t faze out universities.”