Temple basketball continues new era under Adam Fisher and Diane Richardson: ‘We have to win our backyard’

A new era has begun for Temple basketball.

Men’s head coach Adam Fisher, women’s head coach Diane Richardson and point guard Aleah Nelson spoke Monday morning at the annual American Athletic Conference basketball media day, answering each question that came their way and sharing what they expect from their season.

‘We have to win our backyard’

The Adam Fisher era officially began Monday morning as he participated in AAC media day as head coach of Temple men’s basketball.

Fisher took the job after Temple legend Aaron McKie stepped down as head coach and became a special advisor to Temple athletics. After succeeding Fran Dunphy in 2019, McKie complied a 52-56 record in four seasons.

Fisher, a Bucks County native, comes to North Philadelphia following an NCAA tournament appearance as the associate head coach at Penn State. Fisher spent six years at Miami prior to his two years on Micah Shrewsberry’s staff at Penn State.

After McKie stepped down, a slew of major contributors entered the portal, including Damian Dunn, Khalif Battle, Jamille Reynolds, Nick Jordain, Hysier Miller and Zach Hicks.

Miller was the only player to return to Temple. Fisher spoke about how important Miller’s return was for his team.

“He’s great,” Fisher said about Miller. “The leadership he brings, the toughness and just his personality. He’s a great ambassador for the university.”

In any program, especially in a rebuilding one, recruiting is key to capturing and maintaining success. Temple has not been a major player in local recruiting, but Fisher is looking to change that narrative.

“We have to win our backyard,” Miller said. “We’re also a national brand so we’re going to recruit wherever there are players, but we have to win our backyard.”

What’s the goal? ‘Championship’

Richardson enters her second season at Temple after a unique 11-18 campaign.

Richardson spent five years at Towson prior to Temple. After Temple hired her, she brought Nelson and Terrionna Gary with her.

In the middle of last season, guards Jasha Clinton and Aniya Gourdine were dismissed from the team and forward Jalynn Holmes and guard Kortney Wilson voluntarily left the program, resulting in Temple having only eight players.

After hitting the recruiting trails and transfer portal, the Owls now boast a complete roster, and Richardson couldn’t be happier about it.

“We have a full squad,” Richardson said. “I’m excited about this year, we’ll be able to play our game and have depth on the bench.”'

One area the team struggled with because of their lack of depth was rebounding. The Owls were 10th in the AAC and were outrebounded in 20 of their 29 games.

Richardson was asked what Temple has done to address its frontcourt issues.

“That was our achilles heel last year,” Richardson said. “We filled those spots, we got some freshman coming in.. Jellisa Molina… Rayne Tucker.”

With the lack of depth, Nelson’s role required her to be the main scoring option and ball-handler. In that role, she averaged 15.4 points per game and four assist per game, good enough to earn an All-AAC second team selection.

With the new additions, Nelson will no longer need to carry the load offensively. According to Richardson, Nelson will be taking more of an off-ball, on-court coach role.

“It’s a hard transition,” Nelson said about the new role. “I’m ready for it… its something that I have been preparing for.”

Nelson will be entering her final collegiate season with one goal for herself and her team this season.

“Championship,” Nelson said. “First-team (All-AAC) is cool, but I would rather win a championship.”