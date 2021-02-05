The Owls’ performance came down to turnovers. The last possession was the final straw. Dunn said the plan was to get a shot at the basket, which would’ve forced the Bearcats to make more free throws. Cincy’s defense was aggressive on the play and took Temple out of its look. The Owls couldn’t get the ball back to their primary ball handler, and their chances of winning slipped away as Khalif Battle lost the ball for the team’s 19th turnover.