Duke hammered Temple, 30-0, Friday night in both teams’ season openers, indicating that the Owls have much more growing to do.

On paper, Temple’s match-up with host Duke in Durham, N.C, couldn’t have been any more even. Two first-year head coaches — Stan Drayton for Temple and Duke head coach Mike Elko — who were trying to turn around programs that finished 3-9 last season.

Maybe it was the first game jitters, but Temple made crucial mistakes, both on defense and offense, that landed them in a 24-0 hole at the half — a deficit they could never make up.

While Duke quarterback Riley Leonard quickly established a rhythm — he finished with 328 passing yards and two touchdowns — Owls quarterback D’Wan Mathis never got going.

He had 11 completions for 83 yards and the Blue Devils were never threatened. He was pulled at the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter, for Quincy Patterson, who finished with three completions for 31 yards.

The Owls flashed moments of confidence, stopping big plays during a third down or catching passes in tough coverage, and held Duke to two field goals in the second half, but that was not going to be enough this Friday night.

In the second half, Temple’s defense held Duke to two field goals, but the Owls’ offense had two

Temple will face Lafayette College (0-0,0-0 Patriot League) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 10, kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Self-inflicted wounds

Drayton said at the end of the first half, Temple played with too much hesitation, which led to self-inflicted mistakes.

Temple’s defense struggled to read routes and close open gaps throughout the entire game. Starting with the opening drive, Leonard, scrambling in the pocket, connected 52-yards to a wide open Jordan Morre in the first quarter.

Duke extended that drive, with running back Jaylen Coleman drilling one-yard into the end zone for the touchdown, again nobody was there to stop him.

A painful drive for Temple came in the second quarter when they couldn’t make a needed stop. In seven plays, Leonard threw for 72 yards in just three minutes, resulting in a touchdown that extended Duke’s lead 24-0.

Temple’s offense couldn’t advance for a first down until the second quarter. Mathis, a former Georgia quarterback whom Drayton announced as the starter two weeks before the season opener, struggled to get down the field, helming multiple three-and-outs. He almost fumbled the ball on a hand-off to receiver Amad Anderson, frantically Mathis dove to the ground and recovered the ball, but made a simple mistake that wasted another drive.

Lack in run game

Temple didn’t establish any kind of dominance when running the ball.

Drayton mentioned in spring practices and training camp that he wanted to see more consistency from the running back room, and it showed against the Blue Devils’ defense.

Running backs Edward Saydee, Darvon Hubbard and Jakari Norwood, each saw an equal amount of time, and none could get anything going on the ground. Temple gained in total 65 rushing yards, Mathis’ led the group with 29 of those yards.

The backs could only get so far before Duke’s d-line tackled them down, being an unreliable option that cost them to lose yards then gain.