Temple football coach Stan Drayton finds support in a longtime gridiron friend

Stan Drayton bolstered his inner circle this week, spearheaded by a football coach he’s known for over 30 years.

On Wednesday, Temple announced three new additions, led by a new chief of staff to replace Marcus Berry — and current defensive coordinator Everett Withers, who has his own roundabout story of ending up alongside Drayton yet again.

Succeeding Berry and Withers will be Earnest Wilson III, a former college and professional coach who will oversee the daily responsibilities of looking out for Drayton and the rest of the coaching staff, which has grown to 31 people including position coaches, graduate assistants, and other support personnel.

You’d have to go back to the early 1990s for the first interaction between the duo when Drayton set rushing, scoring, and touchdown records as a running back for Division III Allegheny College — and Wilson was starting his career as a position coach at the school. Both were there in 1990, the same year Allegheny captured an NCAA Division III championship.

“I have a long history with Coach Wilson — it’s tough for me to call him Earnest,” Drayton said in a news release. “He was one of my coaches at Allegheny, so we go back quite a bit. He has had an amazing career in football and will be invaluable to me and this staff.”

In addition to Wilson, Temple made the volunteer assistant role of director of player personnel official for Sam Scott, who joined the Owls support staff last February, and added Toriana Brown as director of on-campus recruiting. It will be Brown’s third stop in this role as she has assisted with onboarding recruits at Marshall and Illinois, her alma mater. In addition, former Temple offensive line standout Adam Klein has joined the staff as a graduate assistant.

“I’m delighted to add … Sam and Toriana to the Temple football family,” Drayton said. “Sam has been a volunteer here for over a year and has earned this full-time role. And Toriana will be a great addition who comes to us with experience from two respected schools.”

Wilson comes to Temple for Drayton’s third season as head coach of the Owls. The role of chief of staff initially belonged to Withers, who joined Temple the same year as Drayton arrived.

However, during the 2022 season, Withers, a former head coach himself at Texas State (2016-18), James Madison (2014-15), and North Carolina (2011), left the Owls to return to on-field responsibilities as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic. It was a short-lived jaunt south as Withers returned to Temple in March 2023 after defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot took a defensive role with the Eagles.

Drayton will take all the help he can get this season, looking to turn around a stretch that has seen the Owls celebrate just six wins in two seasons (6-18 overall). The Owls kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 30 in a Friday road game against Big 12 power Oklahoma (7 p.m., ESPN).

