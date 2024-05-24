How does Temple coach Stan Drayton relieve football stress? Family, fatherhood, and roller skating

Being the head coach of a Division I football program is tough.

In today’s college climate, coaches deal with roster turnover because of the NCAA transfer portal and because of name, image, and likeness deals, in addition to the rigors of recruiting.

And for Temple head coach Stan Drayton, add to that the pressure of returning a mid-major program to prominence.

The core of a roster Drayton inherited as Temple’s head coach three seasons ago is gone. The Owls have added more than 80 players in the past two offseasons, and the threat of Power Five schools poaching his best players is ever-looming, as evidenced by the transfer of quarterback E.J. Warner to Rice.

Balancing those changes and trying to maintain a family culture in his locker room has been daunting but not without some success. Players agree that he has changed the culture — it just hasn’t led to victories. The Owls have won just six games under Drayton.

What does Drayton like to do to relieve that pressure? Gardening, playing a little pool, and, of course, roller skating.

“I’m an ‘80s baby,” Drayton told The Inquirer. “That’s what we used to do.”

‘Natural born leader’

Despite his football pedigree before arriving on North Broad Street, Drayton isn’t the kind of coach one could say the sport was in his blood.

Born and raised on the east side of Cleveland, he says he rarely played organized football. Drayton’s father, who played semipro football in Cleveland, tried keeping his son away from the game because of injuries sustained while playing.

Drayton finally put on the pads during his sophomore year of high school and went on to play running back at Allegheny College.

Though he was studying to be a lawyer, Drayton immediately picked up coaching after his playing days, thanks to the encouragement of his college coaches; former Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe, and former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin.

Drayton had a successful run as a position coach, including in the NFL and with colleges, being a part of national championship seasons with Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) and mentoring players like Bijan Robinson, Ezekiel Elliott, and Chris Rainey.

No one knows his pedigree more than his wife, Monique, who says they don’t see the other side of Drayton. Their relationship started when Stan was a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan in 1994. Monique was on the track and field team. The two officially met at a basketball game and after a few months began dating. The married couple have two daughters: Anaya and Amari.

“He has a lot of positive qualities that I think serve him well in coaching,” Philbin said. “He’s a relationship builder, good communicator, unselfish guy, a natural born leader, and just a fun guy to be around.”

‘I’m going to be vulnerable’

During Drayton’s time on the staff at Texas, both daughters were so good at gymnastics that their coach in Austin suggested they move to a gym with better coaching and resources. The family decided that Simone Biles’ gym would be best.

The only problem? Biles’ gym, World Championship Centre, is near Houston, about three hours away from Austin. The separation put a lot of stress on the Drayton family.

They figured it out.

That same mindset of putting talent in the best position to succeed transcends to the football field.

“It’s the concept of them understanding they’re a part of my family, the Temple family,” Drayton said. “I’m going to be vulnerable. I hope that’s something our players can feel comfortable delivering back to me, and maybe I can help them get through it.”

Wide receiver Ian Stewart knows this. He committed to the Owls from Michigan State two years ago because of the family environment Drayton had fostered. Injuries have limited Stewart’s time on North Broad, playing just 11 games in two seasons.

“Just having somebody like coach Drayton on my side,” Stewart said. “Checking on you, he really cares about you. He cares for you deeper than just football. He cares about how you’re doing as a person.”

‘It’s nonstop’

Temple opens its 2024 season on the road against Oklahoma on Aug. 30. It’s a tough way to start the season, but win or lose, Drayton will get an early read on this latest Owls roster.

The goal during Drayton’s tenure has been to compete for an American Athletic Conference championship, but the Owls are tied for the last in conference wins (two) since Drayton was hired, including programs that joined the American last season. Of the Owls’ 14 conference losses in conference, only four have been by one possession.

But for as many who say patience with Drayton is running thin, those who know him best have a lot of good things to say. Drayton has mentioned multiple times that he wants his players to compete, get 1 percent better, and have fun — and he plans to do the same.

“No one really sees the behind-the-scenes,” Monique said. “It doesn’t look pretty, but it’s nonstop. Somebody is going to quit, but it’s definitely not him.”

