Temple is 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Here’s what we learned from the Owls’ win over Navy.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Friday night, Temple left the 10th annual Veterans Classic with its first 2-0 start since 2019. The Owls defeated Navy, 75-68, but not without some adversity.

Temple started fast, jumping out to a 41-26 halftime lead. Navy (0-2) cut the lead to three with 31 seconds left, but the Owls held on.

Here are the things that stood out the most:

Impressive defense

The Owls had an impressive first-half defensive performance against Navy. Temple forced 10 turnovers and held Navy to 43.4% shooting from the field.

While the stats show their success on defense, it’s what doesn’t show up in the stat sheet that’s most impressive.

Temple had multiple deflections and contested almost every shot that went up in the first half. The Owls’ ability to communicate and switch defensively was a driving force behind their defensive performance.

“Practice,” said guard Matteo Picarelli, who finished with 17 points and made the game-sealing free throws. “If you work on it every day, it’ll be easier in game.”

Temple’s defense faltered a bit in the second half, allowing 42 points to the Midshipmen, who were led in scoring by Austin Benigni (13 points). But when the Owls needed stops, they were able to get them.

White keeps wowing

It is still early in the season, but junior guard Jahlil White looks like a completely different player from last season.

His confidence has grown and he’s been assertive on the offensive end.

“He is relentless,” head coach Adam Fisher said. “He’s making great reads, picking the right spots … doing the right things.”

White nabbed his second double-double to begin the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Late-game composure

The Owls were determined to win late in the game, and their faces showed it.

“I credit a guy like Steve Settle,” said guard Hysier Miller, who added 18 points. “He’s our vocal leader and makes sure that everyone is calm and composed.”

Everything went right for the Midshipmen once the second half began. Temple played with the same intensity on defense, but shots were beginning to fall, and the crowd got back into the game as Temple’s 15-point halftime lead nearly evaporated.

However, when it mattered most, the Owls tightened up defensively and made clutch free throws on the other end to seal the deal.

Up next

The Owls begin Big 5 play against Drexel on Tuesday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).