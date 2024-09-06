Against Navy, Temple hopes to end its long road win drought. Here’s how the Owls can do it.

It has been over 1,700 days since Temple won a conference game on the road, but the Owls are set up with their best opportunity to end that drought in quite some time on Saturday against Navy (1-0) in Annapolis, Md.

The Owls enter their week 2 matchup against the Midshipmen looking for a total restart after being throttled 51-3 against No. 15 Oklahoma on Aug. 30. Quarterback Forrest Brock threw two interceptions and did not complete a pass for positive yardage until the second quarter. Nevertheless, it will be Brock under center again for Temple after head coach Stan Drayton reaffirmed his belief in the quarterback despite his lackluster season-opening performance.

“Forrest is our guy,” Drayton said. “When you have a guy that hasn’t played a lot of football, you want him to get experience. There was never a time when I looked him in the eyes that I thought he wasn’t ready.”

The Owls will need much more than just a better performance from Brock to leave Annapolis with a win. Here are three things to watch for as Temple looks for its first win of the season.

What to expect from Navy

The Midshipmen are coming off a 49-21 win against Bucknell, an FCS opponent who went 4-7 last season.

Navy is famous for its triple option, but head coach Brian Newberry has redesigned his offense heading into the 2024 season and expects to incorporate the passing game more than the team has in his first season as head coach.

The Midshipmen threw for 173 passing yards and three touchdowns against Bucknell last week, and the team rotated between two quarterbacks — junior Blake Horvath and sophomore Braxton Woodson. Both quarterbacks also threw an interception in Week 1.

The Owls beat Navy 32-18 last season, successfully stifling the Midshipmen’s triple-option offense. But Newberry and first-year offensive coordinator Drew Cronic are now utilizing more of a “Wing T” offense centered on designed run-pass options that will allow quarterbacks to keep the ball and run with it, hand it off to a fullback or throw the ball downfield to a receiver.

While Temple’s defensive line and secondary showed promising signs against Oklahoma last week, its linebackers did not. Navy features two main ball carriers — fullbacks Daba Fofana and Alex Tecza. If the Owls don’t get improvement from its linebackers, the Midshipmen’s triple option could give Temple major problems.

“It still starts with the triple option,” Drayton said about Navy’s offense. “You’ll see dives and option plays and then they set the pass up with that. We have to believe what we see and be disciplined on defense. A new staff brought in a new type of offense.”

Building on the positives

Last weekend, the Owls’ blowout loss in Norman, Okla., wasn’t all doom and gloom. Drayton was particularly proud of his defense and how they “held their own” against one of the most high-powered offenses in college football.

“[The defense] played all four quarters hard,” Drayton added. “We’re excited to get into conference play against Navy, a team that plays solid fundamentally. We’re going against a different coordinator, so we have to change some things up.”

The defense wasn’t perfect last week, but the unit did bring down Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold three times. Temple only recorded three or more sacks in a game twice last year. Defensive linemen Cam’Ron Stewart, Latrell Jean and Demerick Morris were all credited with sacks against Oklahoma and could make an even larger impact against a weaker Navy offensive line. Look for the Owls’ pass rush to be active early and often.

Temple’s secondary also showed improvement after struggling significantly during the 2023 season. Transfers Jamel Johnson, Javier Morton and Andreas Keaton all showed flashes in coverage and rarely got beat over the top. The secondary allowed just one pass of more than 40 yards against the Sooners.

Some of Temple’s improvements on the defensive side of the ball might become easier to see against a more level conference opponent this weekend.

“That’s a fast offense we played against,” Drayton said. “We played some man [coverage], and to see our guys go foot-to-foot with them is a huge confidence booster. We had a couple guys miss tackles and Navy is going to bring an aggressive style. We can’t be with our eyes in the wrong place.”

Protecting the football

Temple’s defensive improvements can only mean so much when the offense turns the ball over six times. The Owls coughed up four fumbles and Brock added two interceptions last weekend against the Sooners.

The defense’s flashes were negated after each Temple turnover, four of which set Oklahoma up on Temple’s side of the field. Running back Joquez Smith fumbled the ball at the Owls’ 10-yard line, which turned into a quick Sooners touchdown, and Wide receiver Dante Wright muffed a punt that was also returned for six points.

Every time it seemed like the Owls were putting together a solid drive, someone coughed up the football. Brock lost the ball after what looked like a shifty run for a good chunk of yardage and a first down. Drayton said the goal against Navy is for his players to slow down and make the right decisions with the football in their hands.

“We have to hone in on what we do great and what we have to improve upon,” Drayton said. “This is a conference game, and we want to be competitive.”

