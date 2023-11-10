Slow start, poor rebounding doomed Temple women’s basketball against Georgetown

Temple struggled mightily in its second game of the season, falling to Georgetown, 68-45.

The Hoyas proved that they are multiple levels higher in competition than Delaware State, Temple’s opponent on Monday night. After a game where Temple scored the second-most points in program history, the Owls didn’t bring that high-powered offense against Georgetown (2-0).

Temple struggled all last season in rebounding, and that was the case again on Thursday night. The Owls were out-rebounded, 38-22, including eleven offensive rebounds for the Hoyas.

“They were getting in position for rebounds,” Temple coach Diane Richardson said. “We worked on that this week. We knew they really crashed the boards, and unfortunately, we didn’t put a body on them and box them out, and they beat us in the rebounding war, and had some second-chance points as well.”

Rough start

In their season opener against Delaware State, the Owls were off and running the moment the game tipped off. Temple went on a 9-0 run to start the game on Monday and never looked back. That was not the case just three days later.

Georgetown made a statement start against the Owls. Temple didn’t seem fully energized at the beginning of the game, which seemed to translate for the remainder of the ballgame.

The Hoyas ended the last six minutes of the first quarter on a 20-3 run, and the last three minutes on an 11-0 run. Georgetown led by 16 after one quarter, which put the Owls in a huge hole out of the gate for the first time this season.

Rayne Tucker lone bright spot

Towson transfer Rayne Tucker scored all of the Owls’ eight points in the first quarter. Tucker connected on two three-pointers on a pick-and-pop, as well as a hustle layup after an offensive rebound by Ines Piper.

While two games is a small sample size, Temple’s bigs have already proven their ability to shoot from behind the arc. Piper, Jaleesa Molina and now Tucker have all connected on three-pointers so far this season, and all came on set plays to get them those looks. This will be an important element of the Owls’ equal opportunity offense.

Tucker finished the game tied with Tarriyonna Gary as Temple’s scoring leader, with 12 points apiece. Tucker also added five rebounds and a block.

Up next

The Owls will finish a three-game homestand on Saturday night as they welcome Bucknell (0-1). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Liacouras Center (ESPN+).

