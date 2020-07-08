“There’s nothing enjoyable about canceling a game,‘' said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TBT, noting that Eberlein Drive, the Team Brotherly Love opponent knocked out, had been one of only two teams that had played each year of TBT, which began in 2014. Pre-virus, the plan was to have 64 teams and nine sites. “We set this plan for a reason. You have to bite the bullet and trust and move on and understand the plan is going to carry on in the end.”