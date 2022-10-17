During a weekend where four top 10 teams in college football took their first loss of the season, No. 1 ranked Georgia and No. 4 Clemson handled their business against conference opponents led by excellent defensive performances from Philadelphia-area standouts.

Former Imhotep Charter star Tykee Smith is looking more and more like his old self this season, while former St. Joseph’s Prep alum Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is playing with a high level of confidence in just his second year with the Tigers.

Both players made outstanding plays in their team’s wins this past weekend and lead this week’s column on the best Philadelphia area performances in college football’s Week 7.

» READ MORE: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s three touchdowns lead best performances from Philly-area players in Week 6

Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Stat line: Two tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble

Game recap: For the third straight week, West Philadelphia’s Tykee Smith received the start for Georgia and he put forth his most complete outing this season in the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win over Vanderbilt. After collecting a pass breakup on the first drive, closing quickly on a slant route, Smith would later force a fumble, punching the ball out as Vanderbilt inched closer to the goal line.

The forced fumble was his first forced turnover since transferring to Georgia prior to the start of the 2021 season, proving he’s getting back to the Freshman All-American form he displayed at West Virginia. More plays like that could mean more playing time for the Imhotep Charter grad.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Opponent: Florida State

Stat line: 13 tackles (one for loss)

Game recap: In Clemson’s narrow victory over Florida State, 34-28, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. made plays all over the field, from chasing down screens to making tackles from behind to prevent explosive plays. The former St. Joe’s Prep star finished with a game-high 13 tackles, marking a new career-high for the linebacker.

Trotter and the Tigers will face No. 14 Syracuse this week, who boast a top-notch running game led by Sean Tucker. The Philly native will have to be at his best to slow down Tucker and the Orange offensive attack.

Eric Gentry, LB, Southern Cal

Opponent: No. 20 Utah

Stat line: Nine tackles, one forced fumble

Game recap: Despite No.7 USC falling to Utah in a shootout, 43-42, on Saturday night, former Neumann Goretti linebacker Eric Gentry continued to be a bright spot for the Trojans’ defense. Against the Utes, Gentry finished with a team-high nine tackles, the fourth time in seven games he’s led the Trojans in tackles. He also forced a fumble near the goal line in the third quarter to give the USC offense the ball back.

Unfortunately, Gentry would leave the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, but he still provided a viral-worthy moment, firing up his teammates by hopping from the medical tent to the field to give some words of inspiration to his teammates. He remains an important piece for the Trojans, who may have lost a College Football Playoff berth, but are still fighting for a spot in the Rose Bowl.