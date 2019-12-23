Now, let the arguments begin. No hard and fast rules on length of service, but the longer players were around, the greater the impact of their contributions. Mikal Bridges had enormous impact on both NCAA title teams, as sixth man in 2016 and as a top two-way contributor in 2018. He’s in. The last spot on the first team, after going back and forth, goes to Daniel Ochefu, because his two-way contributions were so crucial to delivering Villanova the ′16 title. We’ll argue he was overall MVP of that NCAA tournament.