Villanova ranked 22nd in preseason men’s basketball poll

Villanova was ranked 22nd in the preseason AP Top 25 Monday. The Wildcats open the season in the Top 25 for the 10th consecutive season.

The Wildcats are one of four Big East teams in the preseason poll, joining Marquette (5th), UConn (6th), Creighton (8th). Kansas was the top-ranked team, receiving 46 of 63 first-place votes.

Villanova is ranked despite a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Wildcats were picked 16th in the preseason poll, but dropped out of the poll after a first-week loss to Temple. Battling injuries and inexperience, they finished 17-17 and lost in the first round of the NIT.

The Wildcats added four players from the transfer portal: forward Tyler Burton from Richmond, guard TJ Bamba from Washington State, guard Hakim Hart from Maryland, and forward Lance Ware from Kentucky.

They also return two of their leading scorers in forward Eric Dixon and guard Justin Moore. Moore missed the first 20 games of the 2022-23 season recovering from a torn Achilles.

The Wildcats open the season at home against American on Nov. 7.

