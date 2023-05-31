Villanova lands Richmond transfer Tyler Burton, a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection

After a down season, in which Villanova missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, Kyle Neptune and Co. have rebuilt quickly through the transfer portal.

The Wildcats seemingly landed the final piece to the puzzle Wednesday with the commitment of 6-foot-7 wing Tyler Burton. Burton, who recently tested the NBA draft waters before pulling out before Wednesday’s deadline, played the last four seasons at Richmond, where he starred under former Archbishop Ryan grad Chris Mooney.

The Massachusetts native was twice named an All-Atlantic 10 selection, earning second-team honors after leading the Spiders in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (7.4 rpg), and steals (1.5 spg). He was the A-10′s third-leading scorer last season and ranks 11th in Richmond history with 1,634 points.

Burton has averaged double figures in scoring and at least seven rebounds in each of the past three seasons. Last season, he struggled from three-point range (29.3%) but shot over 36% from beyond the arc in the previous two seasons. The forward was part of Richmond’s 2022 NCAA Tournament team as a junior and was the A-10′s Most Improved Player as a sophomore in 2021.

Burton is the fourth and likely final jewel in Villanova’s offseason treasure hunt, as the school fully embraced recruiting via the transfer portal. The Wildcats previously signed guards TJ Bamba (Washington State) and Hakim Hart (Maryland), and forward Lance Ware (Kentucky). Villanova, which has been among the biggest winners in the transfer portal, also was a finalist for the nation’s No. 1 overall transfer Hunter Dickinson, who ultimately traded Michigan for Kansas.

In addition to the fourth transfer arrivals, the Wildcats return guard Justin Moore and forward Eric Dixon, who have previously earned All-Big East honors. Point guard Mark Armstrong, shooting guard Jordan Longino, and sophomore sharpshooter Brendan Hausen are also expected to contribute more next season.

Villanova finished 17-17 (10-10 Big East) last season in Neptune’s first season after replacing longtime coach Jay Wright. But the season was marred from the start by injuries to Moore (Achilles), freshman and projected first-round pick Cam Whitmore (thumb), and Longino (hamstring).

Given Moore’s return and the offseason additions via the transfer portal, Villanova will be projected to bounce back in a big way in 2023-24. The Wildcats are slated to enter next season as a Big East title contender and likely preseason Top-20 team.