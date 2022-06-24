Collin Gillespie’s interesting basketball path continues. The guard who began his Villanova career as an afterthought but turned out to be a star wasn’t drafted by the NBA Thursday night, or early Friday morning, but he may be happy about that.

According to a source, Gillespie has agreed to a free-agent two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets, who didn’t have a second-round draft pick but had an offer ready to go if Gillespie wasn’t drafted.

The two-way deal means Gillespie, an Archbishop Wood High graduate, will get paid an NBA salary while on the NBA roster but a lesser G League salary while playing in the G League. It’s a common developmental path.

Leading Villanova to the Final Four as a fifth-year player, bookending a career that began when Villanova won the 2018 NCAA title when Gillespie was a freshman reserve, Gillespie won the 2022 Bob Cousy Award for top senior point guard.