Collin Gillespie drives by Jalen Wilson of Kansas during Villanova's Final Four loss to the Jayhawks. Read more

Collin Gillespie’s interesting basketball path continues. The guard who began his Villanova career as an afterthought but turned out to be a star wasn’t drafted by the NBA Thursday night, or early Friday morning, but he may be happy about that.

According to a source, Gillespie has agreed to a free-agent two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets, who didn’t have a second-round draft pick but had an offer ready to go if Gillespie wasn’t drafted.

The two-way deal means Gillespie, an Archbishop Wood High graduate, will get paid an NBA salary while on the NBA roster but a lesser G League salary while playing in the G League. It’s a common developmental path.

Leading Villanova to the Final Four as a fifth-year player, bookending a career that began when Villanova won the 2018 NCAA title when Gillespie was a freshman reserve, Gillespie won the 2022 Bob Cousy Award for top senior point guard.