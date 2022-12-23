Forrest Rhyne made a habit of wrapping up ball carriers in five seasons at Villanova, making 309 career tackles, and leading the top two tiers of college football with 152 tackles in his final year with the Wildcats. Now, he’s started to do the same in the NFL.

Rhyne, a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts, recorded his first NFL tackle in Saturday’s 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The linebacker recorded the tackle on special teams, taking down Kene Nwangwu on a kickoff return to open the second half.

Rhyne was undrafted out of Villanova and had spent most of the season on Indianapolis’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster on Friday ahead of the game, the third time he’s been elevated this season.

Rhyne, 23, described both the tackle and the overall experience as “a dream come true.”

“Been on the practice squad for the whole year, [so] being able to be elevated to play in three games is something I don’t take lightly,” Rhyne said. “[I’m] very grateful for the opportunity to be pulled up and given the opportunity to play. And then, getting that tackle was pretty awesome.”

Rhyne made his NFL debut earlier this season in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania, my family were Steelers fans. Everybody I know is a Steelers fan,” Rhyne said. “Being able to play in that game was extremely special. Monday night, [a] nationally televised game. Like I said, it was a dream come true.”

The Waynesboro native is one of two Villanova rookies playing in the NFL this year, alongside cornerback Christian Benford, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills. Coincidentally, Benford’s best game also came against the Vikings, as he recorded an interception, seven tackles, and three pass breakups against Minnesota in Week 10.

“Me and Christian, we’re like brothers,” Rhyne said. “We kinda went through the whole process together … I’m glad and lucky to have a friend and brother like him, for sure.”

Their old coach, Villanova’s Mark Ferrante, has followed his players’ successes closely.

“I’m just happy for them,” Ferrante said. “Those guys worked hard, put in the work, took the coaching, did everything that we’ve asked and then some. For them to get the opportunity, I’m just happy for them and their families. I know that they’ll continue to do at that level what they did here.”

While Rhyne is proud of getting on the board with his first tackle, he believes the best is yet to come.

“I’m just looking forward to continuing to work hard and continuing to do exactly what they ask of me,” Rhyne said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to have this organization continue to have continued success over a long period of time. Whatever happens, I’ll just keep working.”