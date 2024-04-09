Jay Wright gives ‘firm no’ to potential Kentucky opening

Kentucky coach John Calipari appears set to take the head coaching job at Arkansas, leaving one of the most prestigious jobs in the country open.

It seems like every big-name coach in the country has been brought up as a possibility for Kentucky, from back-to-back national championship winner Danny Hurley to Alabama’s Nate Oats, and of course, retired Villanova coach Jay Wright.

But Wright, who currently serves on CBS’ March Madness broadcast team, said on TNT ahead of the national championship game that he has no interest in taking the Kentucky job, saying that he preferred to coach fellow broadcaster Kenny Smith.

“I am so happy doing this,” Wright said on the pregame show. “I’m telling you right now. I like being Kenny’s coach. Even thought I’m not Chuck’s coach yet. I haven’t earned that yet. I’ve haven’t earned that yet. But I love being Kevin’s coach and I say this, Chuck, to your point about John running his course, what John Calipari has done in Kentucky, it’s not just the recruiting, the Final Fours. It’s getting guys to the NBA, taking care of their families. It’s their big blue Midnight Madness, having Drake come in, having the top recruits in the country every single year. That program is known worldwide.”

Replacing a legendary coach at a blue blood program is a tall task — just ask Wright’s own replacement, Kyle Neptune.

“The guy that replaces [Calipari] is going to be in a really difficult position to cover all areas of college basketball,” Wright said. “He’s a college basketball genius. What he did in recruiting, and bringing in all those pros, those guys that come back to Kentucky, makes that program as strong as ever.”

When pressed by reporter Seth Davis, Wright confirmed it was a “firm no” for him on that job. Wright retired from Villanova in 2022 after 21 seasons at the helm for the Wildcats, winning national titles in 2016 and 2018.

“I started to feel like I didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had,” Wright said in his post-retirement press conference in 2022.

Wright grew up in the greater Philadelphia area as a Villanova fan and still lives in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He currently serves as a special assistant to the president at the school.

