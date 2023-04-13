‘Taking it all in:’ Behind the scenes with Maddy Siegrist at the WNBA draft

Maddy Siegrist.

It’s a name that anyone with a casual interest in college basketball will equate to one of the best scorers to ever come out of the Big 5, one who set program, conference, and national records in women’s basketball. It’s a career that spans two head coaches and two trips to the NCAA women’s tournament, this time as a No. 4 seed.

There was the 50-point game against Seton Hall that set three different records on the same night. And the one who broke a nearly 40-year-old scoring record formerly held by a cloistered nun, one who Siegrist reveres.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Maddy Siegrist's special bond with Sister Rose Marie, Villanova's former record-holder

In the final installment of the Inquirer series chronicling a memorable season of Villanova women’s basketball, we showcase how it ended for its star player, Siegrist, as the No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday.

Siegrist became the highest a City 6 women’s basketball player has been drafted into the WNBA that night, a culmination of one career coming to a celebrated end — and another just beginning.