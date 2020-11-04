We’ll pause for a moment to point out how nuts the scheduling of games turned out to be. ESPN came up with the savvy idea to take all the early-season tournaments they were playing, in Hawaii and all over the continent, and have each team go to Orlando. They wouldn’t even worry about having the same fields. Some schools couldn’t make it. St. John’s, for instance, was out because of New York quarantining restrictions. Temple was supposed to go to Hawaii, then switched to Orlando, then a trade was arranged, South Florida joining this Orlando grouping, while the Owls headed to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, everybody able to take buses.